Bouncing back from a shutout loss the night before, the Redstreaks played their way to a 12-11 victory over the visiting Peebles Indians on a cold, snow-flurry filled night Thursday.
Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters was quick to credit one of his senior pitchers.
“It was a heck of an effort by Logan Maynard on the mound,” said Teeters. “We don’t win that game without his effort. It was an outstanding job.”
Maynard started and threw the first six innings, giving up 11 runs (only seven earned) on 14 hits, while striking out five and walking just one. Johnny Burton threw the final inning to collect the save with just one hit.
Burton was the one who jump-started the Piketon offense in the bottom of the first inning, coming up with a one-triple, later scoring when Easton Lansing reached back on an error. Chase Carson, who drew a walk after Burton’s at-bat, moved to third on the play. Carson and Lansing both eventually went home has Logan Maynard, Hunter Harris and Kydan Potts all drew walks, pushing them across the dish. That made Piketon’s lead 3-1.
Each team scored two runs in the second inning. Peebles added another run in the third, cutting the Piketon advantage to 5-4. The Redstreaks added another run in the fourth inning to push it up to 6-4.
The Indians reclaimed the lead briefly with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, 7-6. Piketon answered, matching Peebles’ output, to retake a 9-7 advantage. The Streaks added three more runs in the sixth, going up 12-7. At it turned out, they needed every one of those runs.
Peebles tried to come back, plating four in the top of the seventh before Piketon could bring the game to an end. Burton took over in relief, giving up one hit before getting a lineout and a groundout to bring the game to a close.
From the plate, Easton Lansing led Piketon by going 3-for-5 with one double, two RBIs and two runs. Burton was 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs. Jake Thornsberry finished 2-for-4 with two runs and one stolen base. Malik Diack was 1-for-1 with one RBI. Hunter Harris also had an RBI as did Kydan Potts.
With that win, the Redstreaks improved to 3-2 and were set to take on Valley on Saturday at 11 a.m.
