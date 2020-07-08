MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - The River States Conference has announced its Champions of Character teams for the 2020 Spring sports seasons.
The teams recognize one member from each RSC school who best exhibits the five character values of NAIA Champions of Character - Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Servant Leadership and Sportsmanship.
The University of Rio Grande’s honorees included:
* Baseball—freshman Josh Faro (Gallipolis, OH);
* Softball—senior Brooke Hoffman (Columbus Grove, OH);
* Men’s Golf—sophomore Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH);
* Women’s Golf—sophomore Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH);
* Men’s Outdoor Track & Field—senior Zack Collins (Newark, OH);
* Women’s Outdoor Track & Field—sophomore Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH).
Honorees were nominated by their respective head coaches.
