With all the uncertainty surrounding high school sports in the recent months, we can now confirm the answer to one big question: The Ohio High School Athletic Association has confirmed that it will allow parents of athletes to attend its events.
After determining, in cooperation with the Governor’s office, that winter sports would be permitted to go on as planned, the OHSAA unveiled a press release last week which included a list of guidelines for schools to follow for allowing parents of student athletes to attend winter sports events. This came after Governor Mike DeWine’s recommendation that school’s restrict athletic event attendance to only parents of athletes through Dec. 31. The OHSAA echoed the governor’s recommendation, but does seem determined to make sure parents are able to attend and do so safely.
Though the guidelines are fairly uniform throughout the state, it does appear that each individual school will have a fair amount of discretion on matters such as how many parents will be permitted to each event and where they will be asked to sit. The OHSAA also provided some recommendations for member schools that do choose to allow parents to attend. Those recommendations essentially ask schools to keep a list of who will be permitted to attend each event in order to eliminate confusion. The recommendation section also states that pep bands and cheerleaders are not prohibited, and the schools will have the freedom to decide if and when they will attend events.
Since the announcement a couple weeks ago that winter sports would go on as scheduled, it seems the OHSAA Board of Directors, in coalition with the governor’s office, have been working to ensure that guidelines are in place for schools to have the best opportunity possible to get a season in. Obviously there are many decisions to be made by each individual school, as the choice to proceed with the season is a local decision as pointed out by the OHSAA. The association concluded its release with the following statement, “The OHSAA believes that our member schools provide student-athletes with the safest possible environment to continue participating, and we all recognize the educational, physical and mental health benefits of participation.”
While this season will look like none other that has ever been experienced, there certainly seems to be hope that it can be played out. And for many parents and student athletes throughout our county, that is indeed a prospect to be excited about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.