In Monday’s varsity softball competition, the Western Lady Indians outhit the visiting Lady Tigers from New Boston Glenwood, but they ended up falling by a run, 7-6.
Western junior Kenzi Ferneau led the way in hits for her team, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Senior Bailey Elliott slugged a homer, collecting three RBIs in a 1-for-4 day. Hayleigh Thompson was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Morgan Whitley was 1-for-4 with a double. Faith Stone was 1-for-3.
New Boston’s first run came in the top of the first inning. Western responded in the bottom half of the inning with multiple big hits. After Megan Whitley drew a leadoff walk, Chloe Beekman followed with an infield single. They both scored when Kenzi Ferneau doubled, giving Western the 2-1 advantage. Then Bailey Elliott stepped to the plate and deposited the ball over the center field fence for a two-run homer, 4-1. Morgan Whitley followed with another double. She moved to third on a bunt from Hayleigh Thompson but was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice. Then a final groundout brought the inning to a close.
The batters for both teams went down in order in the second and third innings. Then New Boston took the lead in the top of the fourth with five runs, moving ahead 6-4. The Lady Tigers added another run in the fifth inning to make the lead 7-4.
Western attempted to make a comeback. Ferneau led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single and later scored on a single to right field from Thompson. Playing catcher, Ferneau threw out a New Boston player attempting to steal third base in the top of the seventh for the final out.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Indians filled the bases after Stone led off with a single and Megan Whitley followed with a walk. Chloe Beekman hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Stone forced out at third base. Ferneau followed with a single to fill the bases. Then Elliott grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop, allowing Whitley to score and cut the lead to 7-6. But a groundout brought the game to a close, leaving Western with the loss.
For Western, Lauren Ware and Megan Whitley split pitching duties. Ware started and was ultimately charged with the loss.
Western (1-4 overall, 0-1 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) is scheduled to be back in action at Sciotoville East Monday. Then the Lady Indians will return home to face Franklin Furnace Green Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.