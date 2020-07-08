A steady dose of scoring and a strong outburst at the end led the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers to an 11-1 victory Wednesday evening at Portsmouth's Branch Rickey Stadium.
Post 142 pitcher Cruz McFadden went the distance on the mound, throwing seven innings of three hit baseball, while striking out 11 and walking just two. The only run surrendered in the win was unearned.
"Cruz really set the tone for us. He was dealing and on his game," said Waverly Post 142 coach Jonathan Teeters. "It was great effort and performance from him. I’m sure the McFadden household is proud."
The Shockers started scoring immediately, plating a pair of runs in the opening inning. Lane Mettler delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in the first run before Easton Lansing doubled to send another one home.
Michael Goodman produced an RBI-single in the second inning, pushing the lead up to 3-0. Post 23 produced its only run in the home half of the frame.
Then the Shockers took off again, adding a run in the third inning and two in the fourth inning to go up 6-1. They closed the victory by unloading with four runs in the sixth inning and a final one in the seventh inning, 11-1.
Lane Mettler and Easton Lansing produced three hits each to lead the charge. Mettler was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Lansing doubled twice, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Michael Goodman doubled in a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs, while Jacob Mathews was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI in a pinch-hit appearance. J.T. Barnett added two RBIs, while Roger Woodruff had one.
"Offensively we had a very good approach," said Teeters. "We had a lot of guys in the hit and quality at-bat column. We are hopeful to carry this into another league double header on Saturday against Hillsboro."
The Shockers improve to 9-7 overall and will be back in action at Waverly High School at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning for the annual Veterans Appreciation game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.