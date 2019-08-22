The Piketon Lady Redstreaks girls soccer team opened up their season Wednesday night against the Northwest Mohawks. The Streaks fell to the Mohawks by a 4-0 decision.
Northwest scored with 37:56 to play in the first half, and then again at the 23:54 and 21:40 marks to take a 3-0 lead at halftime. Northwest's final goal was scored 23 seconds into the second half, as they took a 4-0 lead which would be the final score.
“(For the) first game, there were some surprises. There were some things that happened like we thought they would," Piketon coach Jared Williams said. "We’re young. We have some good senior leadership, but overall we’re a very young team, and you never know what youth is going to do until the first game. We know there's a long way to go and this team is ready to to fix upon what went wrong and build upon what went right."
Although the Redstreaks didn't get the outcome they hoped for, there were some positives.
“Natalie Cooper was a tremendous positive (as the goal keeper). She had 24 saves as a freshman. Olivia MacCrae had a great shot there at the end," said Williams. "Our senior leadership is a tremendous positive. We had another freshman step up throughout the game in Jenna Lightle. We like the positives and what's going forward.”
Goalkeeper Nataile Cooper picked up 24 saves in the loss while the Redstreaks got off seven shots, five of which were on goal.
Coming up next for the Redstreaks is a trip to Unioto on Monday and a trip to Rock Hill on Wednesday.
“We play Northwest again which is a great program," finished Williams. "We look forward to another good battle with them ands we're just anxious to see what will happen moving forward."
