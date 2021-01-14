In a game that was close from beginning to end, the Eastern Eagles suffered 51-50 road loss at Oak Hill Saturday evening.
The Eagles, hoping for their second Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory of the year, found themselves chasing the hosting Oaks throughout the contest.
Oak Hill started the game by putting up 15 points in the opening quarter with six different players scoring. For the Eagles, Abe McBee and Neil Leist each scored five points, while Jake Tribby contributed an inside bucket. EHS was behind 15-12.
Leist led the charge for the Eagles in the second quarter by scoring six of his team's 12. Brennen Slusher, Dillion Mattox and Trenten Brown each had a bucket. Oak Hill scored 11, taking a 26-24 edge at halftime.
Just like the first and second quarters, the Eagles scored 12 points in the third quarter as well. Leist added five points to lead the way, followed by McBee with a three-point play, and Tribby and Mattox with one bucket each. The Oaks put up 14, making their lead 40-36.
Hoping to fight ahead and claim the win, the Eagles came up just short. Mattox led the way, scoring six for EHS, while McBee, Leist, Tribby and Isaac Richardson each contributed two points. The Eagles were able to outscore the Oaks 14-11, but it wasn't enough. Oak Hill hit just 3-of-6 from the line, but it was enough to net the one-point win.
Leist led the Eagles with 18 points, followed by Mattox and McBee with 10 points each. For the Oaks, Aidan Hall matched Leist's output with 18 of his own, while Landon Hines followed with 11.
With the loss, Eastern moved to 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the SOC II. They will play Northwest at home on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and remain home to play Oak Hill again on Friday, Jan. 22.
EHS - 12 12 12 14 - 50
OHHS - 15 11 14 11 - 51
EASTERN (50) — Abe McBee 4 0 2-3 10, Dillion Mattox 5 0 0-1 10, Trenten Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Isaac Richardson 1 0 0-1 2, Neil Leist 3 3 3-4 18, Brennen Slusher 1 0 0-0 2, Logan Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Tribby 2 0 2-4 6, TOTALS 17 3 7-13 50.
OAK HILL (51) — Harden 1 0 0-0 2, Hines 1 3 0-1 11, A. Hall 7 0 4-6 18, G. Howell 2 1 1-2 8, Kinzel 2 0 0-0 4, B. Howell 1 1 0-0 5, Fisher 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 15 5 6-11 51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.