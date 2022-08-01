The first race of the night Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park was decided by two thousandths of a second, and that seemed to set the tone for an evening filled with close action.
For the third time in his career Kite, KY Late Model driver Brandon Fouts captured the win in the annual Boone Coleman Memorial "Gator 50" presented by Berndt-Murfin Insurance and Sherman-Kricker Insurance. KC Burdette scored the victory in the Modifieds. Robbie Lewis won in the Limited Lates, and Emily Jones was triumphant in the Sport Mods.
Stakes were high in the Valvoline Iron-man Series Late Model event, as the winner earned $5,000 and a provisional starting spot in this October's Dirt Track World Championship which pays $100,000 to win. Brandon Fouts once again seized the moment. He earned the pole by nipping fast-qualifier RJ Conley at the stripe to win the first heat. Fouts edged out Conley to win Heat 1 by a mere .002 seconds with a last-lap, last-turn pass.
The 32-year-old Fouts would lead all 50 laps of the annual tribute to PRP's late owner, Boone Coleman. However, Wheelersburg's Rod Conley made him work for it. The last 21 laps of the feature went caution-free, and from the final restart on, Rod turned up the heat. Conley started the race in seventh, and was fourth on the final restart. He got by brother RJ for third on lap 33 and then overhauled Steve Casebolt for second on lap 2.
Rod Conley started reeling in Fouts over the last 10 laps and caught up to his rear bumper. Conley sneaked a peak to the inside a couple of times but never could pull up alongside. Finishing behind Fouts and Rod Conley were Casebolt, RJ Conley, and Audie Swartz. Four of the top five were former track champions with Casebolt being the lone exception. Rounding out the top 10 were Shane Bailey, Dave Hornikel, Mike Sark, Austin Lay, and Kevin Wagner. Swartz was the race's hard charger climbing eleven positions to record a top-5 finish.
Fouts was very emotional in victory lane having spent the last week cutting trees that had fallen on his house. For PRP's defending track champion, it was his first win in Portsmouth this season, and it occurred just one week after a scary-looking fire under the hood of his car that happened because of a ruptured fuel line.
Not only did Fouts leave PRP Saturday with all that comes with winning the Boone Coleman Memorial "Gator 50", he also left as the current points leader holding a 10-point edge over Rod Conley. Fouts became Portsmouth Raceway Park's seventh different Late Model winner in as many races.
The Brucebuilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series was in town Saturday for a Modified Feature that paid $1,200 to the winner. Parkersburg, WV's KC Burdette grabbed the victory. The former DTWC Modified Winner and Fred Dillow Memorial Modified winner paced the field for all 20 laps, but things got very close in the end. Burdette scooted around the high side for much of the race leaving the inside lane open for Jeremy Rayburn to make a late charge. However, Burdette was able to hold on and score another big PRP win.
Finishing behind Burdette and Rayburn were Travis Dickson, Adam Colley, and Anthony Slusher. Completing the top 10 were David Jamison, Brad Stone, Dakota Cox, Aaron Lucas, and Adam Stricker. Burdette was the Dynamic Shock Service Fast Qualifier.
Vanceburg, KY's Robbie Lewis grabbed the win in the Limited Late Model Division leading all 15 laps. It was the second win of the season for Lewis at PRP. He dominated the race but did have to work hard to maneuver his way through lapped traffic late into the event.
Mike Meyers, Evyian Terry, Rick Stringer, Glynn Booth Sr, Collin Holmes, Corey Noel, Casey Rhodes, Carl Dillow, and Cale Boggs rounded out the top 10.
Emily (Jordan) Jones recorded the win in the Sport Mods. The former track champ and 27-year-old pharmacist and mother of two protected the inside and held off Derek Richmond to the finish. Jeromy Brady, Cody Price, and Joe McClain completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cameron Miller, Robbi Johnson, Cody Gifford, Stevie Thornsberry, and Jason Thayer.
PRP will return to action Saturday, Aug. 6 as Lemley Motorsports will present the Mod Squad Spectacular paying $3,000 to win. Besides the Local Happenings App Modifieds, also on the card will be the Giovanni's Pizza Late Models presented by Impact Race Gear, O'Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates, and the Express Oil & Tires Engineers Sport Mods. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30.
Another key element to PRP's next event will be the Mary's Clothesline Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway, which will provide free backpacks to the first 200 kids through the general admission gate. Thanks to the efforts of Marcie and Linda Barlow, the Mary's Clothesline Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway has become an annual tradition at PRP.
Late Models: 23 Entries
A Feature 1 50 Laps | 00:41:07.997
1. 81-Brandon Fouts[1]; 2. 71R-Rod Conley[7]; 3. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]; 4. 71C-RJ Conley[4]; 5. 7-Audie Swartz[16]; 6. 1-Shane Bailey[15]; 7. 71D-Dave Hornikel[10]; 8. 93-Mike Sark[18]; 9. 33AJ-Austin Lay[19]; 10. 33-Kevin Wagner[11]; 11. 11H-Jared Hawkins[5]; 12. C7-Kenny Christy[13]; 13. 17-Shannon Thornsberry[9]; 14. 7H-Zach Hill[6]; 15. 97C-Michael Chilton[8]; 16. 23E-Richie Edwards[21]; 17. B1-Josh Bocook[17]; 18. 1B-Nick Bocook[12]; 19. KC44-KC Burdette[22]; 20. 21H-Kenneth Howell[3]; 21. W1-Ronnie Whitt[14]; 22. 555-Kirk Phillips[20]; 23. (DNS) 2-Justin Carter
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:09:26.694
1. 81-Brandon Fouts[2]; 2. 71C-RJ Conley[1]; 3. 71R-Rod Conley[4]; 4. 71D-Dave Hornikel[3]; 5. C7-Kenny Christy[6]; 6. 7-Audie Swartz[7]; 7. 93-Mike Sark[8]; 8. 555-Kirk Phillips[5]
Heat 2 8 Laps
1. C9-Steve Casebolt[1]; 2. 11H-Jared Hawkins[2]; 3. 97C-Michael Chilton[3]; 4. 33-Kevin Wagner[5]; 5. W1-Ronnie Whitt[7]; 6. B1-Josh Bocook[4]; 7. 33AJ-Austin Lay[6]; 8. 23E-Richie Edwards[8]
Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:02:02.936
1. 21H-Kenneth Howell[1]; 2. 7H-Zach Hill[3]; 3. 17-Shannon Thornsberry[2]; 4. 1B-Nick Bocook[5]; 5. 1-Shane Bailey[6]; 6. (DNS) KC44-KC Burdette; 7. (DNS) 2-Justin Carter
Qualifying 1 | 00:07:28.568
1. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:14.507[1]; 2. C9-Steve Casebolt, 00:14.766[15]; 3. 21H-Kenneth Howell, 00:14.817[11]; 4. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:14.832[3]; 5. 11H-Jared Hawkins, 00:14.985[17]; 6. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 00:15.047[14]; 7. 71D-Dave Hornikel, 00:15.227[21]; 8. 97C-Michael Chilton, 00:15.237[20]; 9. 7H-Zach Hill, 00:15.239[8]; 10. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:15.249[9]; 11. B1-Josh Bocook, 00:15.294[2]; 12. KC44-KC Burdette, 00:15.467[5]; 13. 555-Kirk Phillips, 00:15.544[16]; 14. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:15.704[18]; 15. 1B-Nick Bocook, 00:15.705[4]; 16. C7-Kenny Christy, 00:15.783[7]; 17. 33AJ-Austin Lay, 00:16.003[23]; 18. 1-Shane Bailey, 00:16.062[19]; 19. 7-Audie Swartz, 00:16.136[22]; 20. W1-Ronnie Whitt, 00:16.239[13]; 21. 2-Justin Carter, 00:16.600[10]; 22. 93-Mike Sark, 00:17.403[12]; 23. 23E-Richie Edwards, 00:17.700[6]
Modifieds: 22 Entries
A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:18:32.891
1. 44-KC Burdette[1]; 2. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[6]; 3. 16-Travis Dickson[5]; 4. 13-Adam Colley[12]; 5. 2-Anthony Slusher[3]; 6. D4-David Jamison[4]; 7. 12S-Brad Stone[21]; 8. 57C-Dakota Cox[13]; 9. 55-Aaron Lucas[17]; 10. 35S-Adam Stricker[2]; 11. 7-Doug Adkins[7]; 12. P20-Ervin Vance[9]; 13. 26B-Robbie Branham[14]; 14. 35-Tony DeHart[8]; 15. 51-Cole Cooper[19]; 16. 1M-Andrew Mayabb[15]; 17. J5-John Russell[10]; 18. B75-Brayden Berry[20]; 19. 20S-Brian Skaggs[16]; 20. (DNS) 25S-Derek Spencer; 21. (DNS) 71-Mark Hall; 22. (DNS) 1-Byron Mays
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:10:41.540
1. 44-KC Burdette[1]; 2. D4-David Jamison[5]; 3. 7-Doug Adkins[4]; 4. J5-John Russell[6]; 5. 57C-Dakota Cox[8]; 6. 20S-Brian Skaggs[2]; 7. 51-Cole Cooper[3]; 8. 12S-Brad Stone[7]
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:58.170
1. 35S-Adam Stricker[1]; 2. 16-Travis Dickson[2]; 3. 35-Tony DeHart[5]; 4. 25S-Derek Spencer[4]; 5. 26B-Robbie Branham[6]; 6. 55-Aaron Lucas[7]; 7. B75-Brayden Berry[3]
Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:15:55.890
1. 2-Anthony Slusher[3]; 2. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[2]; 3. P20-Ervin Vance[1]; 4. 13-Adam Colley[4]; 5. 1M-Andrew Mayabb[5]; 6. 71-Mark Hall[6]; 7. 1-Byron Mays[7]
Qualifying 1 | 00:00:41.849
1. 44-KC Burdette, 00:16.310[15]; 2. 35S-Adam Stricker, 00:16.351[12]; 3. P20-Ervin Vance, 00:16.382[2]; 4. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 00:16.413[10]; 5. 16-Travis Dickson, 00:16.532[16]; 6. 11-Jeremy Rayburn, 00:16.641[17]; 7. 51-Cole Cooper, 00:16.738[3]; 8. B75-Brayden Berry, 00:16.867[21]; 9. 2-Anthony Slusher, 00:16.873[20]; 10. 7-Doug Adkins, 00:16.918[4]; 11. 25S-Derek Spencer, 00:17.011[1]; 12. 13-Adam Colley, 00:17.318[11]; 13. D4-David Jamison, 00:17.496[9]; 14. 35-Tony DeHart, 00:17.646[8]; 15. 1M-Andrew Mayabb, 00:17.759[19]; 16. J5-John Russell, 00:17.919[14]; 17. 26B-Robbie Branham, 00:18.063[22]; 18. 71-Mark Hall, 00:18.109[6]; 19. 12S-Brad Stone, 00:18.310[5]; 20. 55-Aaron Lucas, 00:18.601[13]; 21. 1-Byron Mays, 00:20.652[18]; 22. 57C-Dakota Cox, 00:20.652[7]
Limited Late Models 14 Entries
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:10:16.840
1. 48-Robbie Lewis[2]; 2. 10M-Mike Meyers[3]; 3. 58-Evyian Terry[1]; 4. 26-Rick Stringer[5]; 5. 00SR-Glynn Booth SR[9]; 6. 01-Collin Holmes[12]; 7. 22A-Corey Noel[13]; 8. 81R-Casey Rhodes[11]; 9. 7-Carl Dillow[8]; 10. 4B-Cale Boggs[6]; 11. 97C-Kevin Terry[7]; 12. 00-Dustin Booth[10]; 13. 7S-Billy Staker[4]; 14. (DNS) 12-Jack Jarrell
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:46.614
1. 58-Evyian Terry[5]; 2. 10M-Mike Meyers[4]; 3. 26-Rick Stringer[2]; 4. 97C-Kevin Terry[3]; 5. 00SR-Glynn Booth SR[7]; 6. 81R-Casey Rhodes[1]; 7. 22A-Corey Noel[6]
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:13:18.525
1. 48-Robbie Lewis[3]; 2. 7S-Billy Staker[5]; 3. 4B-Cale Boggs[6]; 4. 7-Carl Dillow[7]; 5. 00-Dustin Booth[4]; 6. 01-Collin Holmes[1]; 7. 12-Jack Jarrell[2]
Sport Mods: 16 Entries
A Feature 1 15 Laps
1. 13E-Emily Jordan[1]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond[3]; 3. B9-Jeromy Brady[9]; 4. 10P-Cody Price[7]; 5. 14-Joe McClain[6]; 6. 32M-Cameron Miller[13]; 7. 14J-Robbi Johnson[10]; 8. 88M-Cody Gifford[5]; 9. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[4]; 10. 11-Jason Thayer[15]; 11. 11B-Branden Colley[8]; 12. 11C-Kyle Call[14]; 13. 51*-Jimmy Spillman[11]; 14. 49-Larry Holbrook[2]; 15. (DNS) 25-Blake Butcher; 16. (DNS) 77-Corey Payton
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:57.132
1. 13E-Emily Jordan[2]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond[6]; 3. 88M-Cody Gifford[7]; 4. 10P-Cody Price[4]; 5. B9-Jeromy Brady[3]; 6. 51*-Jimmy Spillman[5]; 7. 32M-Cameron Miller[8]; 8. 11-Jason Thayer[1]
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:10:51.972
1. 49-Larry Holbrook[5]; 2. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[6]; 3. 14-Joe McClain[7]; 4. 11B-Branden Colley[8]; 5. 14J-Robbi Johnson[1]; 6. 25-Blake Butcher[3]; 7. 11C-Kyle Call[2]; 8. (DNS) 77-Corey Payton
