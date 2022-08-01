Portsmouth Raceway Park logo

The first race of the night Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park was decided by two thousandths of a second, and that seemed to set the tone for an evening filled with close action.

For the third time in his career Kite, KY Late Model driver Brandon Fouts captured the win in the annual Boone Coleman Memorial "Gator 50" presented by Berndt-Murfin Insurance and Sherman-Kricker Insurance. KC Burdette scored the victory in the Modifieds. Robbie Lewis won in the Limited Lates, and Emily Jones was triumphant in the Sport Mods.

