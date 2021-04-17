The men's cross country program at Shawnee State put six individuals on the Mid-South Conference Men's Cross Country Academic All-MSC list, with Jacob Beyer, T.J. Hoggard, Aiden Kammler, Dalton Kerschieter, Jacob Nichols and Chris Parsons all being included on the list, as announced by conference officials Thursday afternoon.
Hoggard, who led the way with a 3.91 GPA, earned his mark as a plastics engineering technology major. Hoggard has over 120 hours of academic credit to his name.
Parsons, the owner of a 3.68 GPA, is a psychology major with over 100 hours of academic credit on his own line. He was closely followed by Beyer and Kammler, who have 3.61 and 3.53 GPAs, respectively, as biology and plastics engineering technology majors. Beyer has over 80 hours of academic credit while Kammler has more than 50 himself.
Kerschieter and Nichols, the owners of 3.32 and 3.27 GPAs, rounded out the list. A game and simulation development major, Kerschieter has more than 85 hours of academic credit while Nichols, a biology major, has over 80 hours of academic credit.
The SSU men and women are set to compete in the Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships Saturday, March 27 at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, Ky.
