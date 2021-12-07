Playing five games in eight days, the Western Indians continued their perfect start, winning back-to-back nights on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday night, the Indians traveled to Green and came away with a 74-55 triumph for their first league win of the year.
Junior Chase Carter led the charge for Western with 24 points, followed by Noah Whitt with 20 points and Kolten Miller with 14 points. Freshman Drew Haggy nearly reached double figures as well, having nine points.
For Green, Levi Sampson scored 24 points, followed by Levi Blevins with nine points.
WHS — 20 18 17 19 — 74
GHS — 8 12 23 12 — 55
WESTERN (74) — Reed Brewster 0 0 2-2 2, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 0 0 2-2 2, Drew Haggy 3 1 0-2 9, Kolten Miller 5 0 4-5 14, Noah Whitt 8 1 3-4 22, Gavin Myers 0 0 1-2 1, Chase Carter 7 2 4-4 24, Nic Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Zavier Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23 4 16-21 74.
GREEN (55) — Brayden Chaffin 2 1 0-0 7, Levi Sampson 9 2 0-0 24, Levi Blevins 3 2 0-0 12, Gabe McBee 4 0 1-1 9, Abe McBee 1 0 1-2 3, Brett Chaney 0 0 0-0 0, Nate Bennington 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Kimbler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 5 2-3 55.
Then on Saturday night, Western started strong and held off a pesky Paint Valley Bearcats team, winning 58-44.
Western played a dominant first half, outscoring Paint Valley 33-14 during those first 16 minutes.
In the third quarter, the Bearcats started trying to fight their way back into the contest, whittling the lead down to 14, 44-30. Paint Valley appeared to be tipping the momentum in its favor.
“I think it was fatigue (for us), and the game changed in the second half as far as the way it was officiated. That happens,” said Western coach Doug Williams. “That’s not bashing the officials. Sometimes they see something in the first half that changes the way they officiate in the second half. That made us tighter than normal.”
With less than four minutes left on the clock, Western took control. Junior post player Chase Carter was fouled in a battle for the ball, and the Paint Valley defender was charged with a technical foul for his reaction after the play. That led to Carter having the opportunity to shoot four straight foul shots, swishing them all. Western also got the ball out of bounds as result of the technical charged to Paint Valley. Then Carter drew another foul, adding two more free throws for six straight, making the lead 55-37, essentially sealing the outcome.
Western’s final points of the game came when junior guard Nic Lightle fired the ball to Gavin Myers on a fast break and Myers scored on a spin move.
“They went to a zone. We had pretty much done whatever we wanted against their man to man defense,” said Williams. “We took some open shots and missed them against the zone. When that happens, we have to get better at understanding that we want to get to the rim as much as we can when that happens.”
Carter led the Indians in scoring with 20 points, followed by Miller with 19 points. For Paint Valley, Dillon McDonald finished with 10 points.
Western took on Ironton St. Joseph at home Tuesday night. They will travel to Notre Dame Friday for a key Southern Ohio Conference Division I clash.
PVHS — 6 8 16 14 — 44
WHS — 17 16 11 14 — 58
PAINT VALLEY (44) — Dillon McDonald 2 2 0-0 10, Trent Mettler 2 1 1-1 8, Cordell Grubb 2 1 2-2 9, Cole Miller 1 0 1-2 3, Blaine Parker 1 0 0-0 2, Dax Estep 3 0 2-3 8, Connor Free 0 0 1-2 1, Cavan Cooper 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 13 4 6-16 44.
WESTERN (58) — Reed Brewster 1 0 0-0 2, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 2 1 0-0 7, Kolten Miller 3 3 4-4 19, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 1 1 1-2 6, Gavin Myers 2 0 0-0 4, Chase Carter 4 1 9-10 20, Zavier Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 6 14-16 58.
Eastern 58, North Adams 47
After two competitive road losses to open their basketball season, the Eastern Eagles had the opportunity to taste victory on their home court Saturday night, defeating the visiting North Adams Green Devils by a score of 58-47.
The Eagles, who are willing to shoot from long range, connected on 12 three-point shots in the win. Senior Brennen Slusher provided six of those, finishing his night with a game-high 22 points. Junior Neil Leist was responsible for four triples, scoring 14 in the game. His freshman brother, Tucker Leist, added two trifectas for six points.
North Adams was led by Bransyn Copas with 13 and Cameron Campbell with 11.
The Eagles were set to take on Portsmouth West at home Tuesday. They will square off with Oak Hill at home Friday night, followed by a Saturday evening battle with Green.
NAHS — 12 12 14 9 — 47
EHS — 8 14 19 17 — 58
NORTH ADAMS (47) — Jayce Rothwell 1 0 0-0 2, Bransyn Copas 3 2 1-2 13, Caleb Rothwell 0 1 1-2 4, Avery Anderson 5 1 2-2 15, Cameron Campbell 1 3 0-0 11, Kamden Buttelworth 1 0 0-0 2, Dillon Ragan 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 7 4-6 47.
EASTERN (58) — Tucker Leist 0 2 0-0 6, Lance Barnett 0 0 4-4 4, Isaac Richardson 1 0 0-0 2, Jace White 2 0 0-2 4, Neil Leist 1 4 0-0 14, Brennen Slusher 2 6 0-0 22, Logan Salisbury 1 0 3-6 5, TOTALS 7 12 7-12 58.
Whiteoak 54, Piketon 50
Playing their third straight non-league game, the Piketon Redstreaks came up just short of a win Saturday evening, falling to Whiteoak 54-50.
Whiteoak kept Piketon senior Levi Gullion under wraps until the fourth quarter when he produced all 12 of his points as the Redstreaks tried to make a comeback.
The contest was close throughout, but the visiting Wildcats led at every stop. They had a 12-11 edge after the opening quarter, pushing it to 25-21 at the break. The third quarter was their most successful offensively, as they produced 16, increasing the advantage to 41-33.
Piketon had to put Whiteoak on the foul line in the fourth quarter where the Wildcats did enough to stay ahead, connecting on 8-of-14 to complete the 54-50 win.
Behind Gullion’s 12 point night, Piketon senior Brady Coreno added 11 points, while seniors Tra Swayne and Kydan Potts provided nine and eight points respectively.
The Redstreaks will be back in action at home Friday night versus Unioto and Saturday night versus Adena.
WOHS — 12 13 16 13 — 54
PHS — 11 10 12 17 — 50
WHITEOAK (54) — Brad Ashbaugh 1 3 7-11 18, Conner Butler 2 0 1-1 5, Carson Emery 6 0 3-4 17, Logan Bieler 0 0 2-2 2, Hogan Walker 0 0 0-2 0, Landon Barnett 2 1 5-7 12, TOTALS 11 4 18-27 54.
PIKETON (50) — Levi Gullion 3 1 3-5 12, Owen Armstrong 1 0 0-0 2, Brent McGuire 0 1 3-4 6, Tra Swayne 4 0 1-3 9, Brady Coreno 2 2 1-1 11, Kydan Potts 2 0 4-8 8, Declan Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe Lamerson 0 0 2-2 2, TOTALS 12 4 14-22 50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.