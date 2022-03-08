District 14 Coaches Association 2021-22 Girls All District
Division II
First Team: Hillsboro senior Gracie Dean, Chillicothe junior Jacey Harding, Unioto senior Avery Miller, Waverly junior Kelli Stewart, Miami Trace junior Hillary Jacobs.
Second Team: McClain junior Payton Pryor, Unioto sophomore Amelia Uhrig, Waverly junior Bailey Vulgamore, Circleville sophomore Gabby McConnell, Hillsboro senior Brianna Bledsoe.
Honorable Mention: Chillicothe junior Avery Erslan, Circleville sophomore Faith Yancey, Hillsboro freshman Blake Herdman, Logan Elm freshman Hannah Rhoads, McClain senior Iva Easter, Miami Trace senior Libby Aleshire, Unioto sophomore Amaris Betts, Washington Court House senior Aaralyne Estep, Waverly senior Ava Little.
Division II Co-Players of the Year: Hillsboro senior Gracie Dean and Chillicothe junior Jacey Harding
Division II Coach of The Year: Jeff Miller, Unioto
Division II North/South All Star Game: Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, Representative; Avery Miller, Unioto, Alternate.
Girls Division II Assistant Coach Of the Year: Mark Hannah, Waverly
Division III
First Team: Huntington senior Allison Basye, Eastern Brown junior Rylee Leonard, Adena sophomore Emma Garrison, Wheelersburg senior Alaina Keeney, Fairfield senior Emma Fouch
Second Team: Lynchburg Clay sophomore Jade Massey, Eastern Brown senior Torie Utter, Wheelersburg junior Makenna Walker, North Adams junior Laney Ruckel, North Adams junior Keetyn Hupp.
Third Team: Portsmouth freshman Daysha Reid, Northwest Senior Ava Jenkins, Portsmouth West sophomore Emma Sayre, Piketon junior Jazzlyn Lamerson, West Union senior Alexa Rowe.
Honorable Mention: Adena senior Jadyn Smith, Eastern Brown senior Mackenzie Gloff, Fairfield junior Peyton Magee, Huntington sophomore Emma Hinshaw, Lynchburg Clay sophomore Macy Etienne, Minford freshman Lindsee Williams, North Adams senior Sierra Kendall, Northwest senior Kloe Montgomery, Piketon junior Natalie Cooper, Portsmouth senior Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth West junior Lexi Deaver, Southeastern sophomore Gabby Pernell, Valley junior Madison Montgomery, West Union senior Molly Percell, Westfall senior Gabby Patete, Wheelersburg junior Lexie Rucker, Zane Trace senior Emily Allen.
Division III Player of the Year: Huntington senior Allison Basye
Division III Coach of The Year: Dusty Spradlin, Wheelersburg
Division III Assistant Coach of the Year: Lee Snyder, Adena
Division IV
First Team: South Webster senior Bri Claxon, Green senior Kasey Kimbler, Notre Dame junior Annie Dettwiller, Paint Valley senior Olivia Smith, Peebles sophomore Payton Johnson
Second Team: Eastern Pike senior Abby Cochenour, Peebles senior Kenzie Morrison, Whiteoak sophomore Jaylie Parr, South Webster senior Faith Maloney, Paint Valley senior Abbie Stanforth
Third Team: Notre Dame sophomore Gracie Ashley, Paint Valley senior Hanna Uhrig, Eastern Pike senior Addison Cochenour, Notre Dame sophomore Ella Kirby, Green junior Anna Knapp, New Boston senior MacKenzie Whitley,
Honorable Mention: Clay junior Morgan McCoy, Eastern Pike freshman Cylie Weaver, Green senior Kaylee Christian, New Boston junior Dylan O’Rourke, Notre Dame sophomore Katie Strickland, Paint Valley junior Averi McFadden, Peebles senior Marisa Moore, Sciotoville senior Felicia Smith, South Webster sophomore Skylar Zimmerman, Western junior Kenzi Ferneau, Whiteoak freshman Darby Yeager
Division IV Player of The Year: South Webster senior Bri Claxon
Division IV Coach of The Year: J.D. McKenzie, Notre Dame
Division IV Assistant Coach of the Year: Matt Raynard, South Webster
Division III & IV North/South All Star Game: Allison Basye, Huntington, Representative; Bri Claxon, South Webster, Alternate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.