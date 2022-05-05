While the storyline may be similar to seasons, some of the athletes have changed. The end result is still the same: Waverly continues to dominate Southern Ohio Conference tennis
Another perfect run to the Southern Ohio Conference boys tennis title was completed by the Waverly Tigers to finish the month of April.
Over the past five seasons, the Tigers have been absolutely dominant in league competition. They have not lost a league match since the 2016 season, winning roughly 60 in a row. That sustained success has led them to their fifth straight SOC boys tennis title, and the 10th overall for the boys program since 2003 when Matt Morrison became the head boys coach. Morrison has 11 league titles as a coach at Waverly, winning one with the girls team in 2020.
Prior to finishing their SOC run, the Tigers played a challenging match at Upper Arlington, a strong Division I program, on Friday, April 22. Coach Morrison likes to schedule these strong teams to challenge his players and give them an opportunity to learn how to play against tough competition.
“I’m so proud of our guys tonight in a losing effort,” said Morrison after the defeat at Upper Arlington.
Penn Morrison lost his No. 1 singles match 3-6, 4-6.
“Penn had his chances for sure. It is so fun to watch him play a player of that caliber, who plays only tennis year round, and go toe-to-toe and actually have a shot to win,” said Morrison.
“Penn has a special ability with this sport for sure. I’m proud as a coach and dad obviously. You know you play well, when the opposing coach invites you to play at their practices, with the tournaments approaching. We are looking forward to seeing what kind of tourney run he can make this time around.”
It was an uphill battle for all of the Tigers, but a great learning experience.
“Mark (Stulley) battled too. It took him a while to get used to the spin and pace of the other guy’s shots, but once he did, the second set was a fight,” said Morrison.
“Carson (Moore), Cam (McKenzie) and Cade (Carroll) played hard tonight, but there was just too much experience on the other side of the net. It is good to play these teams though, because it gives you a look at things you haven’t seen and gives you something to strive for and build upon for later.”
The biggest battle of the night came from the No. 1 doubles team of Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert. Both teams were undefeated coming into the match. Ultimately, it took three sets to complete. In the end, Lamerson and Nibert were defeated 6-4, 0-6, 3-6.
“We roughed out a tight first set, doing everything very well I thought. We were just outplaying them,” said Morrison. “I knew Upper Arlington would start the second set better, and they did. They jumped on us 3-0, and we just never recovered in that set. We regrouped though, and played a nice third set. But they made a few more shots than us here and there, and we lost it.”
In the end, Coach Morrison said some miscommunications and a few bad decisions in shots on the court prevented Lamerson and Nibert from taking the victory.
According to Morrison, Sam Walsh and Nate Welsh were able to play quality opponents in exhibition as well.
“This is when a loss feels like a win. In my opinion, we may have lost, but we got exactly what I wanted to get out of this tonight,” said Morrison.
“We had a pretty big crowd there and lots of parent support, as we usually do! This team is fun to coach. Watching us take on the underdog role was fun, and we responded well.”
Getting back into league competition for the final week of the regular season on Tuesday, April 26, Waverly rolled past Valley 5-0.
In No. 1 singles, Penn Morrison won without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert did the same, 6-0, 6-0.
In No. 2 singles, Mark Stulley won 6-1, 6-0. Landon Shiland played No. 3 singles and recorded a three-set comeback victory 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.
Nate Welsh and Sam Walsh teamed up to play No. 2 doubles, winning 6-2, 6-3.
On April 27, Waverly defeated Portsmouth Clay 5-0.
In singles, Penn Morrison rolled in the No. 1 match, winning 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert won 6-0, 6-0.
In No. 2 singles, Mark Stulley won 6-1, 6-0. Carson Moore completed singles play in the No. 3 match and was victorious 6-2, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team of Cam McKenzie and Cade Carroll won, as well to complete the night, 6-1, 6-2.
On Thursday, April 28, the Tigers ensured themselves a piece of the Southern Ohio Conference title, wrapping up no worse than a share with a 5-0 victory over the Wheelersburg Pirates.
The Tigers had little trouble sinking the Pirates.
Penn Morrison dominated the No. 1 singles match, cruising 6-0, 6-0. Stulley generated a win of 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 singles, while Carson Moore faced a bit of a challenge early in his No. 3 singles match, but pulled out the 6-4, 6-0 win.
The No. 2 doubles team of Cade Carroll and Sam Walsh also recorded a two-set victory 6-3, 6-1.
The largest challenge of the night came in the No. 1 doubles match, as Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert had to win a tiebreak to take their match, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).
However, all of that hard work meant that the Tigers had clinched a share of their fifth straight SOC title and had the opportunity ahead of them to win it the next night on their home court.
There was little doubt for the Tigers as they began play on Friday, April 28.
Waverly wrapped up the outright SOC boys tennis title by defeating Portsmouth West 5-0.
In No. 1 singles, Penn Morrison won 6-0, 6-0, finishing a perfect week of not losing a game. Mark Stulley handled No. 2 singles and won 6-1, 6-1. Carson Moore took care of No. 3 singles, winning 6-4, 6-4.
In No. 1 singles, Waylon and Caden won 6-1, 6-0. Cade Carroll teamed up with Brock Adams for No. 2 doubles, and defeated their opponents 6-2, 6-4.
“In Penn, we have arguably the best player I’ve ever seen in this area in the past 20 years that I’ve been doing this. His mix of racket skills with his athleticism is what separates him from the pack of other really good players we’ve had in the SOC over the years. The better players around our area are either pure tennis kids, who don’t play other sports or they are athletic kids playing tennis as another sport; he is both, and that’s a lot for his opponents to handle.”
Penn Morrison’s athletic ability has been seen on the football field and tennis court for the past four years, and the basketball court this past season where he helped the Waverly Tigers with their run to the state tournament.
“I’m looking forward to seeing if he plays college tennis, and gets to battle other players who are at and above his level, and see how his game develops in that situation having to fight his way up the ladder of a team,” said Coach Morrison.
Looking ahead, the Tigers have big goals for the upcoming sectional tournament, which begins on Monday, May 9.
Penn Morrison will be looking to make it to the state for the third season, which will match 2019 graduate Brandon Nibert’s three times. Morrison likely would have made it to state four times had Covid-19 not interfered with the cancelation of the 2020 spring sports season.
“Throw in the athleticism of Mark and our one-two (Penn and Mark) punch is a problem for teams. Mark would play No. 1 singles on any other team around here. Having two three-sport athletes that are coachable as they are makes my life as coach a lot easier,” said Coach Morrison.
“Then add in the fact that Caden and Waylon have been tearing up at No. 1 doubles all year. Since they’ve been paired up, they’ve lost two matches in two years, and one was at district last year, where they both want to return to make a state push, too.”
Last season, the Tigers had just seven players on the roster, enough to fill each starting position. This year, the team has more members, and the youth movement is making an impact.
“We have the younger guys who’ve just come on board this year, and have done a solid job. The future looks good for us,” said Morrison.
“Cade Carroll and Cam McKenzie playing doubles have only lost once together. Carson Moore has only one loss this year in the league at No. 3 singles. Sam Walsh hasn’t lost any matches at No. 3 singles or in doubles matches he’s played. Nate Welsh, Landon Shiland, and Brock Adams, in different scenarios, have won most of their varsity matches as well.”
The season is far from over for the Tigers, as they still have goals ahead of them to accomplish.
“This team has been fun to be around, and the first goal of the year is accomplished — winning the league title,” said Morrison.
