A pair of wins on Raidiger Field saw the Waverly Lady Tigers close out the regular portion of their 2021 fall soccer season last week.
On Monday, Oct. 11, the Lady Tigers claimed a 2-1 victory over the Miami Trace Lady Panthers.
For Waverly, Morgan Crabtree and Emma Davis each scored a goal. According to Coach Luke Purpero, Izzy Hauck played a great game as the goalkeeper.
Then on Thursday evening, Waverly finished off Southern Ohio Conference play with a 7-0 conquest over the Portsmouth West Lady Senators.
For Waverly, Delani Teeters and Emma Davis had two goals each. Ari Davis and Morgan Crabtree scored one goal apiece. Elani Schiller also had one goal on a penalty kick. Lauren Murphy provided a pair of assists.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Division II sectional tournament action, the Waverly Lady Tigers will travel to Unioto for a 5 p.m. contest. The winner of that game advances to the sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 21.
