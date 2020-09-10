Battling through an up-and-down season, the Eastern Lady Eagles have played their way to a .500 record in Southern Ohio Conference Division II competition at 3-3. They are 4-5 overall. The following story includes results and statistical leaders from the past two plus weeks.
On Thursday, Aug. 29 at Northwest, the Lady Eagles suffered an 0-3 defeat (23-25, 20-25, 7-25).
Andee Lester led Eastern in kills with seven, followed by Addison Cochenour with six. Tinlie Riley had a solo block, while Lester and Chloe’ Dixon provided a block assist. Cochenour also handed out three assists and led in digs with 15, and served 12-for-12 with three assists. Reileigh Potts also added 13 digs.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Lady Eagles bounced back with a conference victory over the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks. Eastern won 3-0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-23).
Lester had a big night on the net, leading the Lady Eagles with 11 kills and four blocks. Addison Cochenour handed out 10 assists, while Skylar White provided nine. Cochenour also led in digs with eight, while Reileigh Potts added seven. Potts was 19-for-23 in serve receive. Kyla Poorman served 11-for-11 with an ace.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Lady Eagles traveled to Portsmouth West and suffered a 1-3 loss (29-31, 25-18, 20-25, 17-25).
Andee Lester leveled 17 kills, while Addison Cochenour recorded 14. Cochenour led in digs with 18 and handed out 11 assists.
Reileigh Potts had 14 digs, followed by Skylar White (13) and Chloe’ Dixon (12). Potts was 52-of-55 in serve receive. White had 21 assists and was 27-for-27 serving with two aces.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, Eastern fell 0-3 (13-25, 16-25, 7-25) at South Webster to hosting Lady Jeeps.
Andee Lester recorded five kills and a block. Addison Cochenour had the other block and gave out three assists. Skylar White had five assists. White was 20-for-20 in serve receive.
Finishing a full week, the Eastern Lady Eagles won 3-2 (23-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-18, 17-15) over the visiting Federal Hocking Lady Lancers.
Addison Cochenour led Eastern’s power on the net with 21 kills, while Andee Lester recorded 14 and added two solo blocks. Cochenour was top in digs with 15 digs, while Chloe’ Dixon added 14.
In the serving department, Skylar White was 25-for-25 with two aces. As one of the setters, she provided 23 assists.
The Lady Eagles bounced back with an SOC II win over Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Addison Cochenour led the way on the net with 11 kills, followed by Andee Lester and Chloe’ Dixon with five each. Dixon added two blocks and served 14-for-14 with an ace.
Cochenour also provided 13 digs and gave out nine assists. Potts provided five digs. Skylar White had eight assists and five digs.
Facing former SOC I foe Notre Dame, coached by Eastern graduate and former volleyball player Cassidy Roney, the Lady Eagles suffered a 1-3 loss (19-25, 25-18, 17-25, 22-25) at home Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Leading the charge on the net for Eastern was Addison Cochenour, who leveled 20 kills, followed by Andee Lester with 12. Lester led in blocking with three, followed by Skylar White with two and Chloe’ Dixon and Tinlie Riley with one each. White gave out 21 assists to lead the team in that category, while Cochenour provided seven.
Cochenour also led the team in digs with 20, followed by White (15), Reileigh Potts (15) and Dixon (10).
In the serving department, Brodie Beavers was 18-for-18 with one ace. White finished 21-for-22.
The Lady Eagles will be back in action at home Monday evening as they take on the Athens Lady Bulldogs. They will travel to Wheelersburg on Tuesday and Waverly on Thursday before returning home for a Saturday contest against South Webster at noon.
