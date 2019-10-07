Eastern Football Statistics vs. McClain - Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Wyatt Hines 12-39, 2 TDs; Logan Clemmons 11-91; Tyler Hanshaw 3-27.

Passing: Wyatt Hines 11-for-19 for 287 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs.

Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 7-200; Devon Conley 1-10; Gage Denny 2-69, 1 TD; Chase Carter 1-8.

Total Yards: 444

Tackles: Logan Clemmons 10, Michael Cantrell 8, Kyle Beasley 6, Jake Tribby 6, K.J. Reinsmith 5, Tyler Hanshaw 4, Damian Hall 3, Malik Harris 3, Coltan Denny 2, Chase Carter 2, Devon Conley 2, Wyatt Hines 1.

Tackles for loss: Kyle Beasley 2, Logan Clemmons 2, Michael Cantrell 2.

Scoring: Wyatt Hines - 2 TDs for 12 points; Gage Denny - 1 TD for 6 points; Tyler Hanshaw - 1 conversion rush for 2 points.

Eastern Football Statistics @ East - Friday, Oct. 2, 2019

Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Wyatt Hines 13-88, 1 TD; Logan Clemmons 6-89, 3 TDs; Tyler Hanshaw 6-35.

Passing: Wyatt Hines 7-for-10 for 169 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 4-111, 2 TDs; Devon Conley 2-51, 1 TD; Gage Denny 1-7.

Total Yards: 381

Tackles: K.J. Reinsmith 7, Kyle Beasley 5, Logan Clemmons 4, Malik Harris 4, Chase Carter 4, Damian Hall 4, Jake Tribby 2, Coltan Denny 2, Tyler Hanshaw 2, Alex Jones 1.

Tackles for loss: K.J. Reinsmith 1, Chase Carter 1.

Sacks: Jake Tribby 1.

Interceptions: Tyler Hanshaw 1.

Scoring: Logan Clemmons - 5 TDs for 30 points; Devon Conley - 1 TD and 1 conversion reception for 8 points; Wyatt Hines - 1 TD for 6 points; Chase Carter - 1 PAT for 1 point.

