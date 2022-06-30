Two more victories came the way of the Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers in midweek action.
In a Tuesday evening road game, the Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers (17U) defeated the Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors by a score of 15-6.
Waverly started the offense with three runs in the top of the first inning, only to see Portsmouth counter with two in the home half. Then Post 23 briefly took the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the third inning, moving ahead 4-3.
That advantage held until the top of the fifth inning when the Junior Shockers unloaded with 11 runs. Post 23 came back with two more runs in the home half of the inning, making the score 14-6. Then the Shockers tacked on a final run in the top of the seventh inning to win 15-6.
Waverly outhit Portsmouth 12-5 and committed two errors, while Post 23 had one.
For Post 142, Garrett Moore picked up the win with four innings of relief work. He gave up one two unearned runs on one hit, while striking out three and walking two. From the dish, he finished 1-3 with a run and two RBIs.
Malik Diack started on the mound and went three innings, giving up four runs on four hits while striking out two and walking six. From the plate, Diack hit a home run, finishing 1-3 with three RBIs and a pair of runs.
Additionally, Christian Horn went 2-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Trevor Fike was 2-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Cayde Conley also had a pair of hits, going 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Ben and Tanner Nichols both went 1-4 with a run and an RBI, while Hunter Hauck was 1-3 with a run and an RBI.
With the win, the Junior Shockers improved to 8-5-1 on the season.
On Wednesday evening, the Junior Shockers traveled to Logan and came away with another high scoring victory, winning 8-7.
Post 78 was able to get on scoreboard first, plating a pair of runs in the opening inning. Waverly Post 142 answered with three runs in the top of the second inning to claim a 3-2 lead.
Logan rallied to tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Then the Junior Shockers plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning, giving themselves a 5-3 lead. They never trailed again despite Logan's comeback bid.
Waverly tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning, extending the advantage to 8-3. Post 78 did the same in the home half of the inning to cut it back to 8-6.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Logan had the tying run on base following a single and a one-out walk. A lineout followed for the second out. Then C. Cook singled to Christian Horn in center field for an RBI, cutting the lead to 8-7. But Logan's Chase Hutchinson was thrown out trying to advance to third, bringing the game to an end in an 8-7 victory for Post 142.
For the second straight game, the Junior Shockers outhit their opponent, generating 12 hits to Logan's eight. Logan also committed four errors, while the Junior Shockers did not have any.
From the plate for Post 142, Ben Nichols finished 2-3 with two RBIs, a stolen base, and a run. Will Armstrong was 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Cayde Conley was also 2-4, scoring a pair of runs and swiping two bases. Tanner Nichols was 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Christian Horn finished 1-5 with an RBI.
Trevor Fike led the base-stealing effort, swiping four bags in a 1-2 day that also included a walk. Jamison Morton stole two bases and finished 1-4 with a pair of runs. Quinton Hurd was 1-4 with a run and a stolen base.
Pitching-wise, Zack Hannah picked up the win for the Junior Shockers with 5.1 innings of work. He gave up five runs on four hits, while striking out eight and walking four. Cayde Conley finished the final 1.2 innings, giving up two runs on four hits, while striking out two and walking two.
For Logan, Matt Liberatyi went 2-3 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Conner Cook and Collin Cook each had two RBIs. Devan Brooks was 1-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Logan used four pitchers in the loss.
The Junior Shockers improved to 9-5-1 and will be back at home Saturday at Waverly High School for a double header against Logan.
