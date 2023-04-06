On March 31, Waverly senior football player Hudson Kelly signed with Marietta College for football. Seated are Jennifer Kelly (mother), Hudson Kelly, Mike Kelly (father) and Mason Kelly (brother). Standing in back are Waverly Football Assistant Coach Jordan Belt, Waverly Football Head Coach Chris Crabtree, and Waverly Football Assistant Coach Jason Bolin.
After just one year of playing wide receiver full time, Waverly senior Hudson Kelly will have the opportunity to play it for four more years at Marietta College.
Kelly made his decision official on March 31, signing with Marietta College. The Pioneers are an NCAA Division III football team competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
“I went on a visit to Marietta. Coach (Andy) Waddle face-timed me one night, and he got my offer. Wyatt (Crabtree) and I went there for an overnight visit,” Kelly said. “Then I fell in love with the campus, met the team, really liked it and ended up committing there.”
Kelly was a two-year starter for Waverly at defensive back during his junior and senior years. But specifically as a senior, he got an opportunity at wide receiver and became the top target for younger brother Mason, the team’s first year quarterback. As a receiver, Hudson Kelly finished with 46 catches for 751 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the team.
At defensive back, Kelly had one interception, 39.5 tackles, five tackles for loss and five pass breakups.
“Much like our other guys who have gotten to go to the next level, we are super proud of Hudson. It shows our program and how we are able to develop guys and send them to the next level,” Waverly football coach Chris Crabtree said.
“Hudson is still pretty raw as a receiver. He really came on this past year. I think he is just scratching the surface of his ability.”
Kelly had to wait his turn to play wideout until his senior season after playing behind guys like Phoenix Wolf (2021 graduate), and Will Futhey and Penn Morrison (2022 graduates). Instead of being resentful, Kelly is thankful.
“It was pretty cool because it taught me a lot,” he said of waiting his turn. “Playing defensive back helped me develop my footwork and become a receiver. Then I got my turn and showed what I could do playing receiver for a year. I don’t think I’m fully developed yet.”
“He always had a lot of people ahead of him. Hudson worked really hard to get where he was at, and the sky’s the limit as far as what he can do,” Crabtree said. “I’m happy for him.”
Kelly also battled a knee injury that required surgery over the winter.
“My knee is a lot better,” Kelly said. “I’ve had a lot of physical therapy and I’m working in the weight room to get stronger.”
Crabtree has seen the work Kelly has put in so far and is looking forward to seeing the future progress.
“Getting through his knee injury that he had toward the end of the season, he’s going to work hard and get himself back in shape,” Crabtree said. “We’re excited to see what Hudson can do at the next level. He’s got great ability to go high point the football. His length really helps him and he has very good hands. As he develops as a route runner and receiver, he should make some nice contributions for them (Marietta) going forward.”
Kelly also has big plans for the classroom, saying, “I have a couple options right now. Going big is petroleum engineering over there. My second option is a business degree.”
