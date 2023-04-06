Hudson Kelly signing

On March 31, Waverly senior football player Hudson Kelly signed with Marietta College for football. Seated are Jennifer Kelly (mother), Hudson Kelly, Mike Kelly (father) and Mason Kelly (brother). Standing in back are Waverly Football Assistant Coach Jordan Belt, Waverly Football Head Coach Chris Crabtree, and Waverly Football Assistant Coach Jason Bolin.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

After just one year of playing wide receiver full time, Waverly senior Hudson Kelly will have the opportunity to play it for four more years at Marietta College.

Kelly made his decision official on March 31, signing with Marietta College. The Pioneers are an NCAA Division III football team competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.


