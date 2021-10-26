Twelve Pike County distance runners, representing three schools, will be headed to regional cross country competition this weekend.
The group includes eight Waverly runners (Olivia Cisco and the boys team — Mitch Green, Ty Reisinger, Aidan Kelly, Maddox Bock, Sam Walsh, Alex Stoller, and Carson Kittaka); three Eastern runners (Abby Cochenour, Teagan Werner and Garrett Cody), and one Piketon runner (Kenzie Mays). Pickerington North High School is their destination for the Saturday, Oct. 30 regional competition.
Eastern’s Abby Cochenour and Piketon’s Kenzie Mays will begin the day in the Division III girls race at 9 a.m. Then the Division III boys race will follow at 10 a.m. where Eastern runners Teagan Werner and Garrett Cody will run.
There will be a short break before the Division II girls race takes off at 12 p.m. where Waverly’s Olivia Cisco will run. Then the Waverly boys will compete in the Division II boys race at 1 p.m.
Division I races will conclude the day at 3 and 4 p.m.
The following sections include results from the Southeast District races at Rio Grande on Saturday, Oct. 23.
WAVERLY BOYS
Despite not having Jack Monroe, one of their top senior runners in the lineup, the Waverly Tigers continued their recent tradition of qualifying for the regional cross country meet as a team.
Needing to finish in the top eight of the Division II boys competition at Rio Grande, Waverly was seventh overall. Experience is a strength for the Tigers, as four of the seven qualifying runners have competed at the regional meet over the past three years, including Mitch Green, Ty Reisinger, Aidan Kelly and Alex Stoller. Monroe was also in that group, but cannot participate this year due to a late season leg injury.
Junior Mitch Green led the charge for the Tigers, racing for seventh overall in 16:48.34. Next was senior Ty Reisinger, who was 31st in 17:57.22. Senior Aidan Kelly was the third Waverly finisher in 45th at 18:52.32, followed by junior Maddox Bock (55th, 19:17.56), freshman Sam Walsh (92nd, 20:27.16), junior Alex Stoller (98th, 20:35.24), and sophomore Carson Kittaka (110th, 21:19.81).
Qualifying teams from the Southeast District which will join Waverly at regional competition Saturday, Oct. 30 include Unioto, Sheridan, Westfall, Fairfield Union, Warren, Oak Hill and Northwest.
WAVERLY GIRLS
Continuing her stellar cross country season, Waverly senior Olivia Cisco will be headed back to regional competition after finishing second in the Southeast District’s Division II girls race on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande.
Cisco has cut more than a minute off her time since the district race on year ago. In 2020, she ran the district race at Rio Grande in 20:36.3 to finish 10th. This year, she ran it in 19:35.67, moving up to second place and six seconds behind the winner, River Valley senior Lauren Twyman, who had the best time at 19:29.38.
In order to qualify for the regional, a runner had to be on one of the top six teams or in the top 24 individuals.
As a team, the Lady Tigers finished 13th overall. Behind Olivia Cisco, the next runner was her freshman sister Hadlee Cisco, who continues to bring her times down. Hadlee was 48th in 23:10.67. The next two Waverly runners were close together as Olivia Russell was 96th (25:21.91) and Julia Clark was 98th (25:31.75). Completing the results were freshman Carly Dixon (109th, 26:20.56) and senior Jenna Thompson (119th, 27:47.83).
EASTERN BOYS
Eastern sophomore Teagan Werner won’t be the only Eagle competing in the Division III regional cross country meet at Pickerington on Saturday, Oct. 30. Freshman teammate Garrett Cody will be joining him.
Running in Saturday’s Division III boys district race at the University of Rio Grande, the Eagles finished seventh overall as a team, one spot away from qualifying. However, Werner and Cody were able to secure their place by ending their races in the top 24 individually.
Werner will be heading back to regional competition for the second straight year and is aiming for a second straight appearance at the state meet. In last year’s state meet, Werner finished 28th to qualify as an All-Ohioan.
In this year’s district race, Werner ran 17:24.27 to finish fourth overall. Cody was 24th in 18:47.48, just making the cut. Rounding out the results for the Eagles were Neil Leist (39th, 19:26.58), Tucker Leist (64th, 20:29.05), and Sherman Salisbury (101st, 22:33.88).
EASTERN GIRLS
Eastern senior Abby Cochenour will be heading for her fourth straight regional cross country appearance to cap her high school career.
Cochenour ran 21:23.65 in the Southeast District Division III girls race to finish fourth overall and qualify as one of the top 24 individual runners, moving on to this weekend’s regional where she will aim for a state cross country meet appearance. Cochenour ran at the state meet as a sophomore.
Freshman teammate Madi Day finished the district race 90th overall in 28:30.18 to close her cross country season.
PIKETON GIRLS
Piketon junior Kenzie Mays will be returning to regional cross country competition for the second straight year after finishing 17th in the Division III district girls race. The top 24 individuals qualify from the Southeast District for regional competition.
Mays ran the course in a time of 22:37.85, improving by seven seconds from last year’s time and moving up seven places from 24th to 17th.
Piketon was one runner short of having a team in the competition. Rounding out the results were senior Taylor Wagner (118th, 33:09.4), junior Kalynn Mays (120th, 33:19.19) and senior Shelby Carrico (122nd, 34:32.53).
PIKETON BOYS
Piketon’s cross country team ended its season by finishing 18th in the Division II boys race at the University of Rio Grande.
Individually, junior Nate Waddell led the charge, finishing 90th overall in 20:25.89. He was followed closely by sophomore Josh Richmond in 95th at 20:31.10. Seniors Tyler Sowards (125th, 22:10.30) and Wyatt Fout (126th, 22:11.79) completed the race together with freshman Grayson Roberts (129th, 22:23.19) close behind. Sophomore Gary Richmond (145th, 24:35.47) and freshman Hayden Klinker (147th, 24:59.65) rounded out the results for the Redstreaks.
WESTERN
Western had two runners compete in the Division III boys race. Freshman Kameron Jaynes was 42nd overall in 19:34.21, while sophomore Michael Bennett was 123rd in 24:21.73.
