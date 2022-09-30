KJ Reinsmith

It was a long trip down and back, but the Eastern Eagles came away with a road victory at Symmes Valley Friday night for their second win in a row, taking down the Vikings by a score of 27-20.

Eastern held a 21-6 lead at halftime, but Symmes Valley started to seize the momentum in the second half. The first touchdown of that second half for the Vikings came after a bad snap on a punt gave them the ball on the Eastern 2-yard line. The Vikings responded by punching the ball into the end zone. The next Symmes Valley touchdown came on a pick-6. Eastern was still clinging to the lead, thanks to a defensive stop on the conversion try.

