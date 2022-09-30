It was a long trip down and back, but the Eastern Eagles came away with a road victory at Symmes Valley Friday night for their second win in a row, taking down the Vikings by a score of 27-20.
Eastern held a 21-6 lead at halftime, but Symmes Valley started to seize the momentum in the second half. The first touchdown of that second half for the Vikings came after a bad snap on a punt gave them the ball on the Eastern 2-yard line. The Vikings responded by punching the ball into the end zone. The next Symmes Valley touchdown came on a pick-6. Eastern was still clinging to the lead, thanks to a defensive stop on the conversion try.
Eastern was able to score the final touchdown of the game by stringing together a clock-eating drive. Then Jace White scored from six yards out to make the lead 27-20 and essentially seal the win.
“Jace White dropped a pass earlier in the game. He still wanted the ball and he made up for it with the touchdown,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “After our loss to Berne Union, I said our kids (who play football, basketball and baseball) hadn’t learned how to win. Since that day, we’ve had guys step up.”
One of the players Tomlison said stepped up was Teagan Werner, who asked for a fade pass to be thrown to him in the end zone. Tomlison said he trusted Werner to make the play and he did, giving the Eagles their second touchdown of the opening half. Brewer Tomlison generated the first with a short run. The third touchdown of the first half was ‘lucky’, as Tomlison said a tipped pass went into the hands of KJ Reinsmith, who scored.
Tomlison also said other players have stepped up like quarterback Dylan Morton and several linemen. He also gave props to his coaching staff: Dustin Barrow for his defensive play calling, Evan Ferguson for his play calling in the passing game, and Scott Weaver for his work with running back Landyn Reinsmith.
“We were up 21-6 and it felt like we could blow them out. Then everything changed. We’ve lost three close games late. The guys didn’t let it happen again,” said Tomlison.
“Tonight I grabbed Braylon Lamerson and told him to go in and get a sack, and he did. Alex Jones made a great play defensively on a deep ball. Winning games like this helps build character. And we are learning how to win. This was a total team win.”
Tomlison expects his team to continue to make noise in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I race and build momentum for the future.
“It is a cool feeling to have the program going in the right direction," said Tomlison. "Our guys are starting to believe. They all want to be the guy who has the ball in crunch time. That’s a good problem to have as a coach.”
The Eagles will return home to take on Notre Dame Friday night.
