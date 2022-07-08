Regular season play for the Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers was completed this week and tournament play has begun.
After an exciting run to state runner-up honors one season ago, the Junior Shockers faced a challenging battle with Portsmouth in the Region 5 tournament opener.
The following sections include recaps of both the final regular season game and the regional tournament opener. The story of conclusion of the regional tournament will be available online and run in Wednesday's print edition.
Tuesday, July 5
Wrapping up regular season play, the Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers cruised to an 18-2 victory over the Hillsboro Post 129 Juniors Tuesday evening.
Waverly started with a pair of runs in the first inning and two more in the second to stake a 4-0 lead. The third inning was the biggest of the night, as the Junior Shockers produced 11 runs in all. They added another in the fourth inning to make the lead 16-0. Hillsboro managed to generate two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Then the Junior Shockers capped the victory with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.
Statistically for Post 142, Trevor Fike led the way in RBIs with six, going 2-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Hunter Hauck also doubled, going 2-3 with five runs, three stolen bases and one RBI. Ben Nichols had a double as well, finishing 1-3 with a run and an RBI.
Malik Diack was 2-2 with one RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. Dylan Morton was 2-2 with two runs. Quinton Hurd was 2-3 with two runs and one stolen base. Garrett Moore was 1-3 with two runs, one stolen base and one RBI.
Zane Brownfield and Jamison Morton each had one RBI.
Tanner Nichols was the winning pitcher. He started and threw four innings, giving up two runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking two. From the plate, he was 1-4 with one RBI. Cam Thacker finished off the final inning without allowing a hit or a run.
Thursday, July 7
On Thursday morning, the Junior Shockers began Region 5 tournament play at VA Memorial Stadium, Chillicothe, in a battle with the Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors. The game took almost twice as long as a normal game, going 13 innings before Post 23 managed to take the lead and hold on for a 5-4 win.
Both teams put up four runs in the first three innings, knotting the game at 4-4. That score held until the 13th inning when Portsmouth took the lead.
The Shockers actually struck first, plating three of their four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Hunter Hauck started the offense by leading off with a single to center field. Christian Horn followed with a sacrifice and reached base safely on an error. Then Trevor Fike came up with an infield single to score Hauck and put Post 142 ahead 1-0.
It didn't take long for the next run to come across the dish. Ben Nichols delivered a single to center field, which allowed Horn to score and make it 2-0. Then Malik Diack followed with a double to center field, pushing Fike home, 3-0. After Quinton Hurd drew a walk, Post 23 came back with a strikeout and then turned a double play to get out of the jam.
Portsmouth was able to bounce back and cut that lead down to one after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Post 23 then tacked on two more runs in the top of the third and threatened to add more, but the Shockers were able to get out of the inning.
Then Post 142 rallied to tie it with a run in the home half of the third inning. Ben Nichols came up with a one-out single, and Malik Diack followed by doing the same. Quinton Hurd drew a walk to fill the bases. Garrett Moore followed by reaching base on a fielder's choice, which allowed Nichols to score, knotting the game at 4-4.
From that point forward, both teams had innings where they were able to get one or two batters on base, but no one could break through until Post 23 did it in the top of the 13th inning. A single, a sacrifice bunt, a passed ball and another single allowed Post 23 to take the lead, 5-4. Portsmouth threatened to add more, but the Shockers were able to record the final out of the inning on a fly ball to Creed Smith in right field.
Waverly's last hope of a rally came when Hunter Hauck came up with a two out single in the bottom of the 13th inning. But the next batter went down on strikes, bringing the game to an end.
Offensively for the Junior Shockers, Malik Diack finished 4-4 with a double and an RBI. Diack also pitched six innings of relief and was charged with the loss. He gave up one run on seven hits, while striking out four and walking three.
Trevor Fike started and pitched the first seven innings. He gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits, while striking out five, walking one and hitting two batters. From the plate, Fike went 2-6 with one run and one RBI.
Hunter Hauck was 3-6 with a run. Ben Nichols was 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Garrett Moore had an RBI and a stolen base.
Since the tournament is double elimination, the loss sent the Shockers to the losers bracket to face the loser between Chillicothe Post 757 and Hillsboro Post 129 in a game on Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. Chillicothe and Hillsboro were scheduled to face each other after Portsmouth and Waverly played on Thursday. Those two teams squared off and Chillicothe took the victory, 13-3, in six innings.
Those results mean that Waverly Post 142 was set to take on Hillsboro at 10 a.m. on Friday in the losers bracket. Chillicothe and Portsmouth would follow with the 1 p.m. game. Then the winner between Waverly and Hillsboro will play the loser between Portsmouth and Chillicothe at 4 p.m.
The final games of the tournament are set for Saturday, July 9 at noon and also 3 p.m. if necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.