Opening the season with a Friday night game on Nov. 19, Western played a close first half at Wellston before ultimately suffering a 41-27 loss.

Western gained the lead after the opening quarter by outscoring Wellston 7-4, led by a pair of trifectas from junior guard Jordyn Rittenhouse. The Golden Rockets moved ahead 13-11 by halftime and pushed that lead to 28-17 by the end of the third quarter.

Western’s best quarter was the fourth where Kenzi Ferneau, Chloe Beekman and Rittenhouse combined to score 10 points.

For Western, Rittenhouse finished her night with 12 points, followed by Ferneau with 10. Wellston was led by Lauren Cheatham with 16 points. She was followed by Kimberly Aubrey with 9.

Western will travel to Franklin Furnace Green Monday to start Southern Ohio Conference Division I play with a 6 p.m. tip-off.

Wes. HS — 7 4 6 10 — 27

Well. HS — 4 9 15 13 — 41

WESTERN (27) — Breleigh Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 0 0 0-0 0, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Marhoover 0 0 1-3 1, Chloe Beekman 1 0 2-6 4, Kenzi Ferneau 2 2 0-0 10, Macie Colburn 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 4 5 4-13 27.

WELLSTON (41) — Emma Henry 0 0 0-0 0, Kimbery Aubrey 3 1 0-0 9, Sarah Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Allison Kilgour 0 0 0-0 0, Jayla Sawyer 1 0 2-2 4, Madison Potts 2 0 0-0 4, Jenna Johnston 3 0 2-2 8, Lauren Cheatham 7 0 2-4 16, TOTALS 16 1 6-8 41.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments