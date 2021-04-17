To sum up just how tough the Scioto Valley Conference can be in baseball, Piketon head coach Jonathan Teeters said it best, “Any win in the SVC is a good win. I think it’s one of the best baseball conferences in Southern Ohio. Every night is a dogfight in the SVC, so any time you get a win is a quality win.”
Behind a three-hit shutout from senior pitcher Jerrod Tackett, and a five-run scoring burst in the third inning, the Redstreaks earned their second SVC win of the year with an 8-0 victory over the Paint Valley Bearcats.
Paint Valley started the game with a lead-off single before Tackett struck out two of the next three Bearcat batters to strand the runner at first. Johnny Burton and Tra Swayne singled back to back to start off the bottom of the first inning. After Paint Valley recorded a double play, that’s when Easton Lansing stepped to the plate and logged an RBI-double that scored Swayne from second base to give the Redstreaks a 1-0 lead.
Both teams stranded a runner in the second, as Paint Valley reached on an error, while Piketon reached on a single.
The bats and offense then came alive for the Redstreaks in the third inning, as they sent 10 batters to the dish in what would be a five-run inning. After Swayne reached on a single followed by a walk from Chase Carson and a Lansing fielder's choice, Piketon would have runners on the corners with two outs.
Piketon then hit into what looked like a routine groundout to end the inning, but the throw got away from the first baseman as Swayne and Lansing scored to make it 3-0. Roger Woodruff then doubled to left center the next at-bat that scored Logan Maynard to make it 4-0. Brody Fuller then reached on an error, before Jake Thornsberry walked to load the bases. Carmen Loar then doubled with the bases-loaded scoring Fuller and Thornsberry making it 6-0 after the third.
When asked about the Redstreaks approach at the plate in the third inning and throughout the game, Teeters mentioned, “ It’s something we’ve been working hard on - our approach at the plate, getting quality swings, (and) swinging at strikes, and it showed tonight.”
Not much happened in the fourth inning for either team, as each would leave a pair of runners stranded.
After Thornsberry reached on an error and stole a base in the home half of the fifth inning, Burton then collected an RBI-single that scored Thornsberry making it 7-0. Chase Carson then doubled with two outs. That scored Burton to give Piketon an 8-0 lead.
Paint Valley would get a base runner in the sixth, as Piketon would go down in order. Tackett would then force three straight fly outs in the seventh to cap off the shutout victory.
Tackett’s final line on the mound would be 7 innings pitched, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts and no walks.
“He threw strikes, didn’t give up a walk, and struck out six -- outstanding performance on the mound, and that is what we expect out of our seniors.”
On the offensive side, Tra Swayne led the Streaks going 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and two runs scored. Burton was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and an RBI. Chase Carson was 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Easton Lansing doubled and collected an RBI. Roger Woodruff was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Camren Loar collected 2 RBIs with a double. Logan Maynard, Brody Fuller and Jake Thornsberry each scored a run.
Piketon will now travel to Zane Trace on Monday to round out the first half of league play.
“Enjoy this win tonight and get focused on Monday," said Teeters.
