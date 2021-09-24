It appears that the Scioto Valley Conference golf championship will come down to an 18-hole battle at Pickaway Country Club on Sept. 30.
Rainy weather forced the change of several matches in the past two weeks, forcing a re-shuffle of the plans.
The fifth SVC match of the year was originally set to be played at Big Beaver Creek on Wednesday, Sept. 15, but thunderstorms that moved into the area forced everyone to go home without playing a single hole.
That match was rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21. Coming into that match, the Piketon Redstreaks and Unioto Shermans were locked in a tie for first place. The Redstreaks, aiming to win on their home course, found themselves in third for the first time this season when the Zane Trace Pioneers jumped into the mix at the top.
Zane Trace and Unioto tied with team scores of 169 (lowest four golfers count in the score). That forced the two teams to look at the score of the fifth man for each team. Unioto’s Quade Kaltenbach finished at 47, ahead of Zane Trace’s A.J. Parker at 54. That gave Unioto the team win, pushing Zane Trace to second. Unioto’s Charlie Lewis was the medalist at 37, followed by Zane Trace’s Henry Zitzelberger at 38.
Piketon was just three strokes away from tying those two teams and four away from taking the win, finishing at 172. Piketon senior Logan Cummins had the third best score in the match at 41 to lead his team. He was followed by Owen Armstrong (43), Gabe Dettwiller (43), Christian Horn (45), Ashton Cormany (45) and Gavin Howard (53). The third place finish put Piketon two points behind Unioto in the league standings.
The next two Scioto Valley Conference matches were to take place at Pickaway Country Club, near Circleville, the very next day, Wednesday, Sept. 22, followed by the final SVC match at Chillicothe Jaycees on Thursday, Sept. 23. However, Wednesday was washed out by more rain. That made Thursday night’s match at Jaycees the sixth league competition.
Prior to playing at Jaycees, Piketon had completed a match there on Monday evening. The Redstreaks took the win at 175, edging the Unioto Shermans by one stroke at 176. Westfall (188), Huntington (244) and Paint Valley (264) rounded out the team results.
Piketon senior Logan Cummins and Unioto’s Charlie Lewis tied as co-medalists at 41. Redstreak Christian Horn was fourth overall at 43, followed by teammate Own Armstrong as fifth overall with a 44. Gabe Dettwiller’s 47 placed him ninth overall. Gavin Howard (57) and Ashton Cormany (59) completed the results.
Then on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Jaycees in what became the sixth SVC match, the Redstreaks claimed the team victory with a score of 171, pushing the Shermans to second at 174. Zane Trace (187) and Westfall (189) were close behind. Adena (202), Paint Valley (204) and Huntington (223) completed the team results. Southeastern was one golfer short of a full team. However, Southeastern’s Brayden Popp claimed medalist honors at 39, followed by Piketon senior Logan Cummins as the runner-up at 40.
Following Cummins were Christian Horn at 43 for seventh overall, Owen Armstrong and Gavin Howard both at 44, tying for eighth overall with two other golfers, and Gabe Dettwiller in a tie for 12th at 45. Ashton Cormany finished with a 57.
The results left Piketon one point behind Unioto in the league standings. The 18-hole match at Pickaway Country Club has now been set for Thursday, Sept. 30 beginning at 1:30 p.m. where the Redstreaks and the Shermans will battle for a championship.
Division II sectional tournament action for the Redstreaks is tentatively set for Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Elks Country Club, near McDermott, in a 15-team competition.
