Behind 247 passing yards and five touchdowns from quarterback Wade Futhey the Waverly Tigers edged the Valley Indians 42-14 on homecoming night.
Valley began the evening’s contest with the ball, as they started their first possession at their own 17-yard line. The Indians picked up a first down via a face mask penalty, but were forced to punt the ball three plays later, as the Tigers took over at their own 45 with 8:48 to go in the first.
Waverly only needed three plays and 26 seconds to find the end zone on their first drive, as Futhey connected with Penn Morrison in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 8:22 in the first.
On the ensuing Valley drive, the Indians picked up a pair of first downs to move the ball into Tiger territory at the 32. Waverly then stopped Valley on downs a few plays later, taking over at their own 22 with 2:48 in the first.
Valley’s Chase Morrrow then came away with an interception on the ensuing Tiger drive, returning it 20 yards for a touchdown, tying the game 7-7 with 2:11 to go in the opening frame.
Waverly took over at their own 28 on the next possession. The Tigers moved the ball inside the Valley 30-yard line before the first quarter came to a close. Valley came up with a fourth down stop with 11:45 to go in the first half, taking over at their own 38.
Waverly’s Jason McClellan then intercepted Valley quarterback Carter Nickel’s pass to give the Tigers the ball back at the 48 with 10:48 in the half. A play later the Tigers fumbled and Valley recovered at the 49 to regain possession.
McClellan then came away with his second interception of the game on the next Indian possession, giving the Tigers the ball at the 47 with 8:23 left in the first half. One play later, Futhey connected with Morrison for a 53-yard touchdown, as the Tigers took a 14-7 lead with 8:12 left.
The Indians then moved the ball into Tiger territory once again to the 35. Valley would then face a 4th-and-7 with 3:48 left in the half. The Tiger defense came up with the fourth-down stop and took over at the 40. Futhey then connected with his brother Will Futhey on first-and-goal from 8 yards out six plays later, capping off a 60 yard drive as the Tigers took a 21-7 lead.
Waverly then forced a quick punt on the next possession and Morrison returned the punt to the Indian 35-yard line with eight seconds left to go in the half. Waverly would take a 21-7 lead to the locker room.
“For whatever reason, we were kind of sloppy in the first half, but ultimately we came out and did the things we needed to do. We're still working on cleaning some things up, and going forward we’ll have to do a little better job in the first half, and not leave opportunities out on the field,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree.
“We played well defensively for the most part, but unfortunately when you turn the ball over, that can cause problems. So we just have to clean things up on that end.”
Waverly received the second half kick and started at their own 17-yard line. The Tigers quickly moved the ball into Indian territory to the 38-yard line with 10:11 in the third. Futhey then connected with Futhey again a couple plays later from 22 yards out to give Waverly a 28-7 lead with 9:16 to go in the third.
Valley would take over at their own 25 on the next drive. Morrison then intercepted a pass, giving Waverly the ball back with 6:11 in the third. However the Tiger drive stalled as they were forced to punt.
Valley took over at the Tiger 25 after a bad snap on the punt. The Indians cut the Tiger lead in half 28-14 with 2:23 left as George Arnett connected with Chase Morrow for a 22-yard touchdown on 4th-and-7.
Waverly would be forced to punt on their next drive, while the Tiger defense then forced Valley on their next possession.
Morrison then nearly returned the Indian punt 64 yards for a touchdown, but was called out at the 2 yard line setting up first and goal.
“When you can get big plays on special teams that can be a game changer within itself. I think Penn (Morrison) scored on that play, and it would have been nice if it would have been called for him, but he just came up short,” mentioned Crabtree.
A play later Jase Hurd punched it in from 2 yards out to give the Tigers a 35-14 lead with 10:58 to play in the game.
After Waverly forced a three-and-out on the next drive, the Tigers would take over at their own 34 with 7:29 left to play in the game. Five plays and 60 yards later, Futhey connected with Futhey for the third time in the game for the final touchdown of the night from 13 yards out. Waverly took a 42-14 lead with 6:09 to go in the game.
Waverly then forced Valley to punt again on the next drive taking over with 1:30 left. The Tigers then set up in victory formation as they improved to 6-0 and 2-0 in the SOC. Statistically behind Futhey’s 5 touchdown tosses and 247 passing yards, Will Futhey had 7 receptions for 99 yards and 3 touchdowns. Morrison had 4 receptions for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns. Morrison also finished with 105 punt return yards. Mark Stulley and Jason McClellan each had a reception.
Stulley led the rushing attack with 5 carries for 69 yards. Jase Hurd carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards, and Wade Futhey carried the ball 8 times for 19 yards. The Tigers out gained the Indians 359-127.
Waverly had 17 first downs while Valley moved the chains 9 times. Valley was 2-of-5 on fourth down conversions, while Waverly was 1-of-3. The Tigers were penalized 9 times for 92 yards, while Valley was penalized 6 times for 26 yards. Valley led the time of possession 33:11-14:49.
Next up the Tigers will travel down to Scioto County to face off against the Wheelersburg Pirates.
“We just have to make sure we clean some things up," said Crabtree. "We’re going to have to play our best football. We’re traveling down there. We haven’t been on the road for a while, so we have to make sure we have a great week of practice and are preparing like champions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.