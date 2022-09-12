Ohio State Buckeyes logo

COLUMBUS – Two games into his second season at Ohio State and his first as a starter, Marvin Harrison Jr. put his name into the OSU record book right next to one of the best wide receivers ever to play for the Buckeyes.

Harrison caught three touchdown passes when Ohio State defeated Arkansas State 45-12 on Saturday afternoon.

