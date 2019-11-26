#;Name;Grade

00;Gavin Howard;9

3;Owen Armstrong;9

4;Jayden Thacker;9

10;Nic Lightle;9

14;Alex Jenkins;9

15;Tre Jenkins;9

24;Donn Bowles;9

Freshman Coach: Mark Shifko

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Load comments