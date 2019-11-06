Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 143-731, 10 TDs; Sammy Savage 76-392, 6 TDs; Levi Gullion 39-217, 5 TDs; Nate Waddell 7-48; Alan Austin 4-51; Levi Pettit 2-3; Camren Loar 2-2.
Passing: Levi Gullion 137-for-229 for 2,311 yards, 19 TDs, 10 INTs; Alan Austin 1-for-1 for 7 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 32-639, 5 TDs; Camren Loar 33-502, 4 TDs; Chris Chandler 24-398, 4 TDs; Austin Henderson 19-364, 2 TDs; Brody Fuller 11-152, 1 TD; Kydan Potts 9-149, 3 TDs; Logan Maynard 5-95, 1 TD; Sammy Savage 5-9; Levi Gullion 3-5; Tracy Swisher 1-7.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 95, Sammy Savage 81, Kydan Potts 69, A.J. VanHoy 51, Connor Galloway 38, Easton Lansing 36, Bryce Wooldridge 35, Colin Alley 35, Jeremy Copley 29, Logan Maynard 26, Johnny Burton 21, Steven Salyer 16, William Brewster 10, Tyler Galloway 7, Mason Hartley 7, Camren Loar 6, Briar Thompson 6, Levi Gullion 5, Jacob Taylor 4, Jon Carpenter 2, Jorge del Rio 2, Eli Bear 2, Braiden Dunham 1, Kyle Akers 1.
Tackles for loss: Sammy Savage 8, A.J.VanHoy 2, Colin Alley 2, Austin Henderson 2, Connor Galloway 1, William Brewster 1, Tyler Galloway 1, Jacob Taylor 1, Kydan Potts 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 6-41, Sammy Savage 2-9, A.J. VanHoy 2, William Brewster 2-5, Kydan Potts 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Sammy Savage 7, Austin Henderson 5, A.J. VanHoy 3, Connor Galloway 1, William Brewster 1, Steven Salyer 1, Easton Lansing 1.
Interceptions: Camren Loar 2, A.J. VanHoy 1, Logan Maynard 1, Johnny Burton 1, Levi Gullion 1.
Pass Deflections: Jeremy Copley 4, Colin Alley 4, Johnny Burton 3, Logan Maynard 2, Bryce Wooldridge 1, Sammy Savage 1, A.J. VanHoy 1, Kydan Potts 1, Levi Gullion 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Connor Galloway 2; Austin Henderson 2-40, TD; Levi Pettit 1; Colin Alley 1; Bryce Wooldridge 1; Jon Carpenter 1; Jeremy Copley 1; Sammy Savage 1.
Caused Fumbles: Austin Henderson 2, A.J. VanHoy 2, Braiden Dunham 1, Logan Maynard 1.
Scoring: Austin Henderson - 13 TDs for 78 points; Sammy Savage - 6 TDs for 36 points; Johnny Burton - 5 TDs and 2 conversions for 34 points; Levi Gullion - 5 TDs and 1 conversion for 32 points; Jorge del Rio - 26 kick points; Chris Chandler - 4 TDs for 24 points; Camren Loar - 4 TDs for 24 points; Kydan Potts - 3 TDs for 18 points; Brody Fuller - 1 TD for 6 points; Logan Maynard - 1 TD for 6 points; Tracy Swisher - 1 conversion for 2 points.
