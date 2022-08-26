It was a successful Thursday night for Pike County varsity volleyball teams as Eastern, Piketon, Waverly and Western all picked up wins.
The following sections include information from each of those matches.
EASTERN
On Thursday evening, Aug. 25 members of the Eastern community came together to remember and honor two of their own.
A moment of silence was held for the late Danny Helton who passed away on July 7, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. He was the father of Eastern junior varsity coach Jessica White.
Eastern also recognized sophomore Sheyenne Montgomery, who has faced her own battle with cancer. According to Eastern head coach Rhyanna Knauff, Montgomery has played pee wee, junior high and junior varsity volleyball last year as a freshman. At the start of basketball season, she hurt her knee. After having an MRI, it was determined that she had a cancerous mass. She went through chemotherapy and is currently in remission and cancer free.
The volleyball teams and coaches wore black shirts with yellow ribbons on the front and the back read “#HeltonStrong” and “#MontgomeryStrong”.
On the court, the varsity Lady Eagles defeated New Boston 3-0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-19).
The first set was highlighted by long serving runs from a trio of Lady Eagles. Laken Gullett started by serving her team out to a 6-1 lead with a run that included three aces. The next run came from Lydia Park, who pushed EHS up to a 14-2 advantage. Later, Kelsey Poorman pushed the lead up to 20-5. At that point, New Boston started chipping away at the lead. Eventually, Eastern’s Megan Nickell leveled the final kill to finish the set with a 25-12 win.
The second set was close from beginning to end as the teams traded leads and ties up to 12-12. With Gullett up in the rotation again, she served Eastern out to a 16-12 advantage. The Lady Tigers came fighting back, eventually bringing it to a 21-21 tie. Park then served the next three points to increase the lead to 24-21. New Boston fired back with two final points before Gracie Fox finished the set with a kill, 25-23.
Net play highlighted the start of the third set for Eastern, as Fox, Nickell and Alexis Clark all provided kills and blocks. New Boston battled back to claim a pair of close leads midway through the set. Eastern took the lead for good when Kelsey Helphenstine put together a five-point serving run, moving the Lady Eagles in front 15-11. The Lady Eagles maintained the lead, eventually extending it for the 25-19 win with kills from Madison Shuler and Fox.
“We’ve had some really close games against tough teams,” Knauff said. “We fell short in our first three games. We finally came together tonight. We’ve come a long way in the short year and a half I’ve been coaching. I’ve seen a lot of progress.”
Eastern will be back in action on Monday with a home match against Oak Hill.
WAVERLY
After dropping their Southern Ohio Conference Division II opener at South Webster Tuesday, the Waverly Lady Tigers bounced back with a home win over Northwest Thursday for their first victory of the young season.
Waverly picked up a 3-0 win (25-19, 25-6, 25-13) over the visiting Lady Mohawks.
Kelli Stewart provided 13 kills, 16 digs and eight ace serves. Hallie Oyer added 10 digs, four aces and eight digs. Sidney Johnson added six kills and seven digs. Izzy Smith handed out 27 assists and served five aces. Bailey Vulgamore had 13 digs, while Caris Risner added 11.
Waverly will be back in action Monday evening at Wheelersburg.
PIKETON
Piketon (2-0) picked up a 3-2 victory (25-20, 25-15, 14-25, 20-25, 15-13) at Leesburg Fairfield Thursday evening.
Statistically, Jazzlyn Lamerson led the way on the net, leveling 20 kills and five blocks. She also recorded 23 digs and served six aces. Kennedy Jenkins added 13 kills, five blocks and five digs. Olivia Farmer provided 11 blocks and four kills. Camryn Campbell handed out 32 assists, while recording four digs and serving one ace.
In the back row, Addie Johnson had 17 digs and was 35-of-38 in serve receive. Abrial Johnson provided 18 digs and was 9-of-12 in serve receive. Ali Taylor had 15 digs and four ace serves. Ashlyn Elliott recorded 15 digs and four aces.
Laken Pederson was 5-of-5 in serve receive while having three assists, one kill and one block. Zoey Fuchs added one dig and was 1-for-1 in serve receive.
Piketon will begin Scioto Valley Conference play on Tuesday evening with a road match at Adena. On Thursday, the Lady Redstreaks will head to Paint Valley.
WESTERN
Western’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams both won at Lynchburg-Clay Thursday evening.
The junior varsity team started the night with a 2-0 win (25-21, 25-9). Then the varsity team followed with a 3-0 victory (25-8, 25-14, 25-20).
The Western varsity volleyball team will be back in action Saturday morning with a home tri-match, facing Peebles and Southeastern.
