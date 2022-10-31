Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
PIKETON vs. HUNTINGTON - W24-6
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Buddy Wilson 16-113, 2 TDs; Jayden Thacker 11-72; Luke Gullion 11-27; Alan Austin 5-23, 1 TD; Caleb Osborne 3-18.
Passing: Luke Gullion 5-for-9 for 48 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Wayde Fout 1-14; Brent McGuire 1-13; Levi Stanley 1-8; Braydon Leeth 1-7; Buddy Wilson 1-6.
Tackles: Gabe Lamerson 8, Zane Brownfield 8, Nate Waddell 6, Levi Stanley 5, Jayden Thacker 5, Alan Austin 5, Brent McGuire 4, Caleb Osborne 4, Nathan Shrum 4, DJ Rapp 4, Dylan Leeth 3, Dawson Montgomery 1.
Tackles for loss: Alan Austin 2, Jayden Thacker 1, Gabe Lamerson 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Caleb Osborne 1-5; Nate Waddell 1-5; Jayden Thacker 1-1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Levi Stanley 1, Caleb Osborne 1, Jayden Thacker 1, Gabe Lamerson 1.
Interceptions (No.-Yds. Returned): Brent McGuire 1-10.
Caused fumble: Zane Brownfield 1.
Fumble recovery: Caleb Osborne 1.
EASTERN vs. GREEN - W41-26
Rushing (No./Yds.): Landyn Reinsmith 14-155, 1 TD; Jace White 8-67; .
Passing: Dylan Morton 9-for-16 for 195 yards, 4 TDs.
Receiving (No./Yds.): Teagan Werner 5-48, 3 TDs; Jace White 2-30, 1 TD; Christian Smith 1-11; Landyn Reinsmith 1-6.
Tackles: Landyn Reinsmith 10, Braylon Lamerson 7, Landon Cavinder 6, Brady Moore 4, KJ Reinsmith 4, Charlie Martin 4, Alex Jones 2, Brewer Tomlison 1, Jace White 1, Braiden Staley 1, Jacob Johnson 1, Teagan Werner 1.
Tackles for loss: Braylon Lamerson 3, KJ Reinsmith 3, Charlie Martin 2.
WAVERLY vs. OAK HILL - W35-0
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 17-150, 2 TDs; Peyton Harris 6-51, 1 TD; Creed Smith 4-12.
Passing: Mason Kelly 10-for-18 for 150 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Kody Swords 3-72, 2 TDs; Hudson Kelly 2-52, 1 TD; Tanner Nichols 2-16; Wyatt Crabtree 1-7; Mason Sparks 1-7; Jase Hurd 1-(-4).
Tackles: Legend Clifford 5, Quinton Hurd 5, Peyton Harris 5, Wyatt Crabtree 4, Logan Long 4, Tanner Nichos 4, Carson Peters 3, Caden Arrowood 2, Kody Swords 2, Cade Carroll 2, Jase Hurd 2, Mason Sparks 1, Mason Kelly 1, Hudson Kelly 1, Justin Williams 1, Hunter Hauck 1, Maddox Leffler 1, William Madden 1, Will Armstrong 1.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Legend Clifford 3-19; Quinton Hurd 3-13; Peyton Harris 3-11; Logan Long 2-9; Cade Carroll 1-10; Wyatt Crabtree 1-8; Jase Hurd 1-5, Mason Kelly 1-5.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Legend Clifford 2-18; Wyatt Crabtree 1-8; Logan Long 1-8; Jase Hurd 1-5; Mason Kelly 1-5.
Interceptions (No.-Yds.): Carson Peters 2-9; Cade Carroll 1-11.
Pass deflections: Legend Clifford 1, Tanner Nichols 1, Jase Hurd 1, Hudson Kelly 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.