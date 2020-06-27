When one feels that he or she can make a difference, it's said that the person in question should do something about that in order to make the desired effects one wants to make.
For Wooster High School graduate Lindsey Adams, that's exactly what she'll be doing this coming fall when the Northeast Ohio native walks on to the Shawnee State women's soccer roster beginning with the 2020 season.
"Signing with Shawnee State is extra special to me due to making the team as a walk-on," Adams said. "I am proud that my hard work has given me the opportunity to play on a great team."
Adams, who played soccer and ran track at Wooster, helped lead the Generals to a 31-28-8 overall record over her four years of competition -- a record that improved to 20-11-4 when looking at the final pair of seasons.
In her senior year, Adams posted eight goals and seven assists to help lead Wooster to a 12-6 overall record according to Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association (OSSCA) statistics. She helped the Generals average three goals per contest while giving up only one goal per bout during the 2018 season, helping improve on marks of 2.18 goals per contest and 1.12 goals allowed from the year prior.
She was later named as a Division I First-Team NCOSSCA (North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association) All-District honoree and a Second-Team Ohio Cardinal Conference member for her efforts in soccer, and in track, was an effective member of the 4-by-200 and the 4-by-800 meter relays.
Adams, who is a biology major at Shawnee State, was attracted to and continues to be attracted by a strong set of offerings at SSU. Following her freshman year, Adams holds a strong 3.75 GPA -- which she credits to the small and homey feel of the SSU campus as well as the school's overall teacher-to-student ratio.
"I was first introduced to Shawnee State by my high school friend who also attends the university during my college search," Adams said. "I decided to look into it and was impressed with the campus and academic offerings."
With her freshman year out of the way, Adams only wants to get stronger -- from all standpoints and perspectives. She feels that playing soccer will only help her in that cause.
"While attending Shawnee State, I hope to earn a bachelor's degree in Biology with a minor in Zoology," Adams said. "Now that I am a part of the women's soccer team, I also want to help the program be more successful and pursue a conference title. I chose to play again because I love playing soccer. I want to continue to improve my abilities, and experience what it's like to play at a higher level."
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.
