CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, took down the Prospect League’s top team Tuesday night at VA Memorial Stadium, winning the game 7-6.
The Paints (10-12) scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Silverstein doubled with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Kent Reeser singled, scoring Silverstein and giving the Paints an early 1-0 lead.
In his first at bat of the summer, Nathan Rose tripled off the right field wall with one out in the bottom of the second. On a ball hit to third by Isaac Bair, the Lafayette third baseman fired home, but Rose beat the tag, making it 2-0. Jackson Feltner doubled off the wall in right, putting runners at second and third, then Jimmy Allen walked, loading the bases. Two batters later, Trey Smith walked, bringing home Bair and making the Paints’ lead 3-0.
Lafayette (15-7) catcher Trevor Johnson hit a ball to third to lead off the top of the fourth, the throw to first was dropped, allowing Johnson to reach via the error. Carlos Contreras and Mike Snyder each singled, loading the bases with no one out. Miguel Rivera worked an RBI walk, scoring Johnson and Jack Lang brought home Contreras on a sacrifice fly to center field, cutting the Paints’ lead to 3-2.
The Aviators got a leadoff triple from Tanner Craig to start the fifth inning. After a pitching change, Ian Laureano walked and stole second. The throw to second was high and into center field, allowing Craig to score and Laureano to reach third, scoring two batters later on a Contreras single, giving Lafayette its first lead of the night at 4-3.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Smith doubled, advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a groundout by Reeser, tying the game at 4.
Chillicothe took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Alex Ludwick led off with a walk, stealing second and moving to third on an errant throw that sailed into center field. Rose hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Ludwick. Bair followed with his first home run of the season, a solo blast to center field, making the Paints’ lead 6-4.
Reeser grabbed his second hit of the game, leading off the bottom of the seventh. Colin Summerhill and Ludwick followed with singles, loading the bases. Two batters later, Bair hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Reeser and extending the lead to 7-4.
Rivera hit a two-out solo home run for Lafayette in the eighth, cutting it to a 7-5 ballgame. With one out, Tanner Craig completed the cycle in the ninth, hitting a solo home run to cut it to a one-run game. Craig also doubled in the first, singled in the third and tripled in the fifth. Ruben Ramirez struck out the next two batters, ending the game and earning his second save of the season.
Dane Armbrustmacher (3-0) earned the win in relief for Chillicothe, allowing just one run on one hit and striking out six over three innings. Jake Norris, the starter, pitched 4+ innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on six hits, walking one and striking out four. Ramirez pitched one inning, allowing one run on one hit and striking out three.
Jose Pichardo (1-1) took the loss for Lafayette, allowing two runs on two hits and walking two over an inning of relief. Chase Stratton started for the Aviators, allowing four runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five over five innings.
The Paints then grabbed their fourth-straight win on Wednesday night at VA Memorial Stadium, beating the Johnstown Mill Rats 9-5.
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Colin Summerhill singled with two outs, scoring on a triple by Kent Reeser, tying the game 1-1.
The Paints (11-12) took the lead in he second. Alex Ludwick led off with a single, stealing second base a few pitches later. Nathan Karaffa doubled, scoring Ludwick and giving the Paints a 2-1 lead. Ryley Preece reached on a bunt single. Trey Maeker singled, scoring Karaffa. Nathan Rose brought home Preece on a groundout, giving the Paints a 4-1 advantage.
Johnstown (6-17) scored a run-each in the fifth and sixth innings, cutting the Paints’ lead to 4-3, but Chillicothe struck with another multi-run inning in the bottom of the sixth.
Ludwick singled to start the inning, then stole second and third. The throw to third by the Mill Rats’ catcher sailed into left field, allowing Ludwick to score. Two batters later, Preece and Maeker were both hit by a pitch and Rose walked, loading the bases with one out. Jake Silverstein singled home Preece. Kent Reeser walked with the bases loaded, scoring Maeker and Isaac Bair hit a two-out, two-run single, scoring Rose and Silverstein, giving the Paints a 9-3 lead.
Johnstown got a run in the seventh and one in the ninth, but the Paints held on for the 9-5 win.
Chillicothe starting pitcher Andrew Clelland (1-2) earned his first win of the season, allowing two runs on four hits, walking four and striking out five over five innings. Justin Diefenbach threw three innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one and striking out two. Ruben Ramirez threw the ninth for Chillicothe, allowing a run on two hits and striking out one.
Johnstown starter Jon McCullough (0-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out six over 5 1/3 innings. Brendan Gray failed to record an out, allowing three runs, one earned, on one walk and two hit batters. Will Conroy pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the Mill Rats, allowing a run on two hits, walking three and striking out one.{div class=”bpe-post”}The Paints kept to their winning ways, as they won their fifth-straight game on Thursday night, when they beat the Johnstown Mill Rats 6-4.
The Paints (12-12) scored first with some help from Johnstown starter Will Lozinak. After the first two batters struck out, Trey Smith walked and Kent Reeser was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch moved the runners and another brought home Smith for the first run. Ben Gbur singled, scoring Reeser, making it 2-0 Chillicothe.
Alex Ludwick singled to leadoff the fourth, advancing to second on a passed ball, third on a wild pitch, scoring on a wild pitch, making it 3-0.
Johnstown scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth. Damian Yenzi was hit by a pitch with one out. Mike Whiteherse followed with a double and Andrew Good walked with two outs, loading the bases. Owen Sabol walked, brining home Yenzi, cutting the Chillicothe lead to 3-1.
Johnstown made a pitching change to start the fifth, brining in lefthander JT Wolke. Trey Smith led off with his first home run of the season, over the tall wall and net in left field. Reeser walked and stole second base, advancing to third on a wild pitch. Ludwick singled, scoring Reeser and giving the Paints a 5-1 lead.
Colin Summerhill hit a one-out, solo home run in the top of the sixth, making the Paints’ lead 6-1.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Whiteherse singled, stealing second base and advancing to third when the throw to second sailed high into center field. DJ Alexander followed with a walk. Sabol then walked, loading the bases. Cameron Walker then hit a two-out, two-run single, scoring Whiteherse and Alexander, cutting the Paints’ lead to 6-3.
Johnstown made made it a two-run ballgame in the bottom of the eighth. Alexander doubled with one out, scoring two batters later on a sacrifice fly by Sabol, capping the scoring for the night with the Paints winning 6-4.
Drew Wilson (1-2) earned the win in relief for the Paints, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking one over 4 1/3 innings. Bradley Dunn pitched the ninth, walking one, earning his first save of the season.
Lozinak (0-2) took the loss for Johnstown, allowing three runs on three hits, walking three, striking out seven, hitting two batters and throwing five wild pitches. Wolke pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, walking three and striking out two.
