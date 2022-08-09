Matt's Take

After losing many key players on the Reds roster at the break, the “next man up” motto is certainly what is going to take place for the rest of the season.

At the deadline, the Reds traded Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle, Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham, and Tyler Naquin. In return, Cincinnati received a haul of prospects, as many well-known MLB accounts have reported how much Nick Krall accomplished at the deadline.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments