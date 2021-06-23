All-Southern Ohio Conference Baseball Teams 2021
SOC I First Team: Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay; Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley; Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley; Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph; Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph; Caleb Nichols, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Levi Singleton, Green; Trey Satterfield, Western; Kyle Winston, Sciotoville East.
SOC 1 Second Team: Evan Woods, Portsmouth Clay; Carson Porginski, Portsmouth Clay; Devin Renfroe, Symmes Valley; Levi Best, Symmes Valley; Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph; Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Wiley Sanders, Green; Sean Kerns, Western; Ethan Rase, Sciotoville East.
Player of the Year: Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley
Pitcher of the Year: Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay
Coach of the Year: Marc Cottle, Portsmouth Clay
SOC 2 First Team: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford; Matthew Risner, Minford; Adam Crank, Minford; Derek Eblin, Waverly; Alex Boles, Waverly; Eric Green, Wheelersburg; Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg; Robert Martin, South Webstger; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West; Dakota Secrest, Northwest; Flint Bargeer, Oak Hill; Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern.
SOC 2 Second Team: Grant Wheeler, Minford; Aodhan Queen, Minford; J.T. Barnett, Waverly; L.T. Jordan, Waverly; Case Dyer, Wheelersburg; Ethan Ison, Wheelersburg; Billy Jones, South Webster; Chase Morrow, Lucasville Valley; Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West; Kaleb Seals, Northwest; Landon Hines, Oak Hill; Jacob Overly, Beaver Eastern.
Player of the Year: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford
Pitcher of the Year: Derek Eblin, Waverly
Coach of the Year: Anthony Knittel, Minford
