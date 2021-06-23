Eblin pitch PW

Waverly senior Derek Eblin was named Southern Ohio Conference Division II Pitcher of the Year to lead Pike County's honorees. Eblin will play for the Waverly Post 142 Shockers this summer before heading to Morehead University for baseball. 

 By Julie Billings/News Watchman

All-Southern Ohio Conference Baseball Teams 2021

SOC I First Team: Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay; Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley; Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley; Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph; Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph; Caleb Nichols, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Levi Singleton, Green; Trey Satterfield, Western; Kyle Winston, Sciotoville East. 

SOC 1 Second Team: Evan Woods, Portsmouth Clay; Carson Porginski, Portsmouth Clay; Devin Renfroe, Symmes Valley; Levi Best, Symmes Valley; Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph; Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Wiley Sanders, Green; Sean Kerns, Western; Ethan Rase, Sciotoville East.

Player of the Year: Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley

Pitcher of the Year: Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay

Coach of the Year: Marc Cottle, Portsmouth Clay

SOC 2 First Team: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford; Matthew Risner, Minford; Adam Crank, Minford; Derek Eblin, Waverly; Alex Boles, Waverly; Eric Green, Wheelersburg; Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg; Robert Martin, South Webstger; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West; Dakota Secrest, Northwest; Flint Bargeer, Oak Hill; Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern.

SOC 2 Second Team: Grant Wheeler, Minford; Aodhan Queen, Minford; J.T. Barnett, Waverly; L.T. Jordan, Waverly; Case Dyer, Wheelersburg; Ethan Ison, Wheelersburg; Billy Jones, South Webster; Chase Morrow, Lucasville Valley; Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West; Kaleb Seals, Northwest; Landon Hines, Oak Hill; Jacob Overly, Beaver Eastern.

Player of the Year: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford

Pitcher of the Year: Derek Eblin, Waverly

Coach of the Year: Anthony Knittel, Minford

