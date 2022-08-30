Two Pike County cross country squads — Waverly and Eastern — opened the 2022 season in action at the Pickerington North Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27.
WAVERLY
Leading the charge for the Waverly Tigers was senior Mitch Green who finished third out of 458 competitors in the HS Boys Silver Division. Green completed the 5,000-meter course in 16:46.2.
Behind him were teammates Dallas Downs (118th, 20:20.40), Max Monroe (136th, 20:35.90), Sam Walsh (188th, 21:22.20), Carson Kittaka (192nd, 21:23.90), Jeremiah Miller (234, 22:06.9), Hudson Cook (245th, 22:19), and Frankie Fashbaugh (371st, 24:45.60).
In the Girls HS Silver Division, freshman Mallory Roberts led the way for the Lady Tigers, finishing the 5,000-meter course 39th in 22:37.6. Hadlee Cisco (83rd, 24:49.50) and Olivia Russell (86th, 24:56.30) were the next Waverly runners across the line. They were followed by Julia Clark (106th, 25:33.50), Quinn Shaffer (130th, 26:32.70), Ava Robertson (136th, 26:49.30), Carly Dixon (183rd, 29:26), Kaleigh Ficken (232nd, 34:53), and Nev Bolin (244th, 38:00).
For the junior high boys, Waverly’s Kyle Jude finished 43rd in 12:58.95. Slade McGraw crossed the line 100th in 14:25.69.
For the junior high girls, the Lady Tigers were led by Paisley Turner, who finished 19th in 14:08.26. Karis McClintoc was 157th in 19:12.09. Madison Legg finished 163td in 19:29.59.
Waverly will head to the Vinton County Invitational on Sept. 3.
EASTERN
For the Eastern Eagles, freshman Aiden Werner finished 11th out of 458 runners in the HS Boys Silver Division, crossing the finish line in 17:40.2. Teammate Garrett Cody was 81st in 19:51.
In the HS Girls Silver Division, Eastern freshman Gracie Long was 85th in 24:51 and Josie Ware finished 158th in 27:31.
In the junior high boys race, Eastern was led by Dawson Cody, who was 83rd in 14:03.95. He was followed by Landen Durham (121st, 15:05.17), Evan Hines (125th, 15:07.7) and Storm Jennings (126th, 15:08.94).
In the junior high girls race, Haylie Daniels led the Lady Eagles by crossing the line 72nd in 16:11.34. She was followed by Abby Dawson (138th, 18:22.35), Lilly Durham (142nd, 18:35.85), Kelly Wolford (174th, 20:26.63) and Emily Dunlap (196th, 24:14.58).
Up next, Eastern will compete in the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational on Sept. 3.
