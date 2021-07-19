CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, won their fourth-consecutive game Saturday night, beating the Danville Dans 10-0 in seven innings at VA Memorial Stadium in front of more than 2,000 fans.
The game started as a pitcher's duel. Chillicothe (8-8, 25-20) starter Justin Diefenbach earned a complete-game shutout win, throwing all seven innings for the Paints, surrendering just three hits, walking one and striking out five in the win. He needed just 87 pitches.
Danville (5-6, 21-18) starter Patrick Dunn was also very good in his five innings, allowing just two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out seven in the loss.
The Paints opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Trey Smith singled to lead off the inning, Jake Shier followed with a single and Alex Ludwick was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Kent Reeser then hit a groundout to second base, scoring Smith and giving the Paints a 1-0 lead.
Reeser drove in another for the Paints on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Ryley Preece, who had singled, stolen second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Danville made a pitching change to start the bottom of the sixth, replacing Dunn with Jaxen Forrester, who held the Paints from scoring in the inning.
Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the first eight Chillicothe batters reached base and scored without getting out, triggering the Prospect League's 10-run mercy rule after seven innings and ending the game. Jake Shier walked and went to second on a balk. Preece followed with a walk and Alex Ludwick singled, loading the bases. Kent Reeser hit a ground ball to second, the Dans second baseman's throw was off, allowing Shier and Preece to score and moving Reeser to second and Ludwick to third. With the infield in, Ben Gbur singled through the middle of the infield, scoring Ludwick and Reeser. Jackson Feltner was hit by a pitch and Jackson Feltner walked, reloading the bases. The Dans made another pitching change, replacing Forrester with Brandon Willoughby, who gave up a double to Colin Summerhill, scoring Gbur and Feltner. Back-to-back wild pitches plated Karaffa and Summerhill, ending the game with the Paints winning 10-0.
It's the third straight "walkoff" win for the Paints, as they scored three in the bottom of the seventh of game two of a doubleheader Thursday to beat West Virginia, then earned a 15-5 run-rule win over the Miners Friday.
The Chillicothe Paints were unable to hang on to a 2-0 lead Sunday night in a 5-2 loss to the Danville Dans at VA Memorial Stadium.
Myc Witty made his first start of the season and turned in a quality performance, not allowing a run on five hits, walking two and striking out five over five innings.
The Paints (8-9, 25-21) opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. Ryley Preece doubled with two outs, scoring two batters later on a single by Kent Reeser.
Chillicothe made it 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth. Jake Shier reached on a fielder's choice, advancing to second on a single by Preece and scoring on a double by Alex Ludwick.
Hayden Birdsong finished his start for the Dans having allowed two runs on six hits, walking three and striking out four. Jacob Reed, Kade Snell, Garrett Rennie and Jacob Leger combined to hold the Paints off the scoreboard the rest of the night, allowing two combined hits, walking one and striking out three of the final four innings.
Tyler Ronevich replaced Witty on the mound in the sixth, throwing a pair of scoreless innings before Danville got on the board with two in the eighth.
With one out, Danville's (6-6, 22-18) Ben Higgins and Cooper McMurray walked. Kace Garner loaded the bases with a single and Keenan Taylor singled, scoring Ben Higgins to pull Danville to within one. Angelo Peraza pinch hit for Kollyn All, singling and scoring McMurray, making it 2-2.
Brad Dunn took over on the mound for the Paints in the top of the ninth, walking Danny Becerra and Ben Higgins after retiring the leadoff hitter, setting the table for a three-run home run from McMurray, giving the Dans their first lead at 5-2, the eventual final score.
Rennie earned the win for the Dans, while Leger grabbed his seventh save of the season. Dunn took the loss for Chillicothe.
Chillicothe is off Monday, they return to action Tuesday, when they start a two-game road trip against the Mill Rats in Johnstown, Pa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.