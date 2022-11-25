Playing in the fourth and final game of this year's SVC/SOC Tip Off Classic, the Western Lady Indians suffered a 61-37 loss to the Huntington Lady Huntsmen Tuesday evening.
For Western, senior Kenzi Ferneau led the offense throughout the game, producing 24 of her team's 37 points.
Ferneau started by scoring five of her team's six points in the opening quarter. Sophomore Kerrigan Marhoover had the other point from the foul line. Huntington led 11-6 going to the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Ferneau scored seven of her team's nine points. Alicia Francis had the other bucket. However, the Lady Huntsmen had a huge outpouring of offense, as four players combined to score 21 points. At the break, the Lady Huntsmen led 32-15.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Indians produced their highest scoring output of the game, generating 14 points. Ferneau had seven of those with a triple and four free throws. Jordyn Rittenhouse had a bucket and a pair of free throws, while Francis connected on a triple. Huntington scored 13, taking a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, Ferneau scored five of Western's eight points. Rittenhouse had a pair of free throws, and Marhoover had another. Huntington produced 16 points by spreading the ball around between seven different players, finishing off the 61-37 win.
For Western behind Ferneau's 24 points, Rittenhouse had six and Francis finished with five. For the Lady Huntsmen, McKenna Thompson led with 12 points, followed by Nora Moore and Allie Baker with 11 points each.
Western will be in Southern Ohio Conference I action at home again Monday night, squaring off with the Green Lady Bobcats at 6 p.m. Then the Lady Indians will continue SOC I play as they will travel to Ironton St. Joseph on Thursday for a 6 p.m. clash.
