For the second time in the 2019-20 academic year, Shawnee State's Jill Kelly was named to a NAIA-CoSIDA Academic All-District I team as Kelly, after earning NAIA-CoSIDA Academic All-District and All-America honors in women's soccer, officially obtained a spot on the NAIA-CoSIDA Division I Women's At-Large Team Thursday afternoon.
Kelly, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in mathematical sciences in Saturday's virtual commencement, finished her collegiate career with a 3.98 GPA. As a soccer player, Kelly proved to be a steadying force, playing in 68 contests and starting 64 games during the fall season.
During her time as part of the tennis program, Kelly competed at the team's No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles slots during her career, mainly during the spring portion of the schedule. Better yet, Kelly balanced both soccer and tennis while balancing math club and Pi Mu Epsilon National Honorary Mathematics Society.
NAIA-CoSIDA Academic All-District Women's At-Large honorees are chosen from student-athletes who participate in beach volleyball, women's bowling, women's golf, women's lacrosse, women's swimming, and women's tennis. Kelly was one of only two tennis players chosen over the 22-state radius that NAIA District I encompasses, and one of 14 chosen across the four districts that make up North America.
The Second-Team NAIA-CoSIDA All-American honoree in women's soccer will look to add another All-America honor to her mantle in the coming weeks when the Women's At-Large All-America teams are announced.
