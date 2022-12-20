Francis drive to the basket

Western’s Alicia Francis sprints toward the basket with East’s Laney Lewis in pursuit in Monday night’s home game. Francis scored 14 points in Western’s victory.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

After a challenging start to the basketball season, the Western Lady Indians have fought their way into the win column with a pair of league victories, defeating Clay and East.

“The first part of our schedule was tough. We opened up with Piketon, Huntington, Peebles, Paint Valley and South Gallia ... you are naming off top teams. We knew it would be rough,” Western coach Michael Walls said. “We have several coming up here that we feel like we can get. I still feel like in the league we have the chance to battle for second place.”


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments