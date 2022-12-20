After a challenging start to the basketball season, the Western Lady Indians have fought their way into the win column with a pair of league victories, defeating Clay and East.
“The first part of our schedule was tough. We opened up with Piketon, Huntington, Peebles, Paint Valley and South Gallia ... you are naming off top teams. We knew it would be rough,” Western coach Michael Walls said. “We have several coming up here that we feel like we can get. I still feel like in the league we have the chance to battle for second place.”
Western’s first win of the season came Thursday at Portsmouth Clay, 57-43. The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Panthers every quarter.
Kenzi Ferneau led the charge with four three-pointers in the opening quarter to help Western get off to a 13-10 advantage. The bulk of Western’s scoring in the rest of the game came from Alicia Francis. She scored all 16 of Western’s points in the second quarter, eight more in the third quarter and three in the fourth quarter.
In the win, Francis finished with a game-high 27 points. She was followed by Ferneau with 16 and Jordyn Rittenhouse with 11.
On Saturday, Western faced a challenging contest against South Gallia, falling 70-30.
“When you look at South Gallia, they gave Notre Dame everything they wanted a couple of nights before that. We were right there with them in the first half of that game,” Walls said. “We were battling sickness and the kids were tired. Obviously, we don’t have a lot of depth. That builds into it. I was proud of our effort.”
But on Monday night, the Lady Indians took down the visiting East Lady Tartans by a score of 53-16.
East’s Ella Shope provided the first basket in the game, giving her team its only lead. The two teams fought to a 7-7 tie after three minutes of play with Kenzi Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse scoring for Western. Then the Lady Indians moved ahead with a 6-0 run as Alicia Francis connected on a triple, Kerrigan Marhoover added a free throw, and Ferneau scored on a drive. East countered with back-to-back buckets to get within two, 13-11. Ferneau closed on out the quarter on a personal 7-0 run to give Western a 20-11 edge.
All of the scoring belonged to Western in the second quarter. Defensive play by the Lady Indians forced East into 14 turnovers in the quarter. The Lady Indians scored 15 points in all with Ferneau having nine of those. Francis provided four points, and Breleigh Tackett added a pair of free throws.
Western outscored East 15-4 in the third quarter. Francis, Rittenhouse, Ferneau and Tackett all provided points. The Lady Indians added three final points in the fourth frame with Marhoover adding one from the line and Francis scoring on a drive. East had just one point. For East, Laney Lewis was the only player to score in the third and fourth quarters.
In Western’s 53-16 win, Ferneau generated a game-high 26 points and made off with seven steals. Francis followed with 14 points. Marhoover secured seven rebounds and had four steals. Macie Colburn had a blocked shot and four rebounds.
Walls is looking forward to the upcoming schedule and the second round of Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
“When we played Green here, we had two starters out sick. New Boston is always a tough place to go, and we lost to them by six. There are a couple of teams we could split with and would give us the opportunity to finish runner-up in the league and put ourselves in position to get a decent seed where we can maybe compete for a sectional championship. That’s what we are playing for right now,” Walls said.
“I’m seeing a lot more intensity, effort and hard play out of the girls. That’s key. It is going to help us a lot moving forward. We’re moving the basketball better. Most of the tough part of our schedule is behind us. We can get it close back to .500 with the games coming up.”
The Lady Indians will travel to Green Thursday night in hopes of avenging that early season SOC I loss.
