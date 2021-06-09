Waverly American Legion Post 142 baseball is back once again for the 2021 summer season with both junior and senior level teams.
The Post 142 Senior team’s games will be played at the Piketon High School field. Jonathan Teeters is the head coach, and he will be assisted by Corey Ferguson, Jacob Mathews and Nathan Tackett.
The Post 142 Senior roster includes: Piketon players Jerrod (J.J.) Tackett, Easton Lansing, Logan Maynard, Johnny Burton, Malik Diack, and Roger Woodruff; Waverly players Derek Eblin, Weston Roop, Alex Boles, and L.T. Jordan; Valley players Hunter Edwards and Carter Nickel; Minford’s Levi Coriell; Paint Valley’s Brock Blanton; and Northwest’s Dakota Secrest.
The Post 142 Junior team’s games will be played at the Waverly High School field. Trey Clemmons will be the head coach, and he will be assisted by Jeffrey (Junior) Noble.
The Post 142 Junior roster includes: Piketon’s Malik Diack, Christian Horn, Garrett Moore, Zane Brownfield, Ashston Cormany, Tre Jenkins, and Alex Jenkins; Waverly’s Jase Hurd, L.T. Jordan, Quentin Hurd, Tanner Nichols, and Ben Nichols; and Valley’s Chris Queen, Landon Jones, Carter Nickel, and Hunter Edwards.
Please see the accompanying schedules for both teams. These are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.
