Piketon sophomore running back Buddy Wilson makes a move to try and escape the reach of Goshen linebacker Craig McKinney. Wilson scored the first touchdown of the game, breaking a 28-yard run with 6:55 left in the first quarter of Friday night’s game.
The Piketon Redstreaks opened up the 2022 football season with a come-from-behind victory over the Goshen Warriors.
After the Redstreaks’ defense forced a punt on the opening drive of the game, Piketon scored on their first possession when Buddy Wilson scored on a 28-yard touchdown run with 6:55 to go in the first quarter giving them a 6-0 lead. It would be a defensive battle the remainder of the half as the score would remain 6-0 going into the break.
Piketon would begin with the ball in the second half, but the Warriors would force a turnover, giving them the ball at midfield. Goshen tied the game 6-6 as Logan Haley connected with Tyler Kilgore for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 5:08 in the third quarter.
Goshen would score on a 57-yard touchdown run to take a 12-6 lead with 11:31 left to play in the game. Piketon went 80 yards on the ensuing drive to retake the lead. Wilson burst for 39 yards to set the Redstreaks up with a goal-to-go situation. Two plays later, quarterback Alan Austin scored from 3 yards out to tie the game 12-12. Piketon then converted on the 2-point conversion to take the lead 14-12.
Piketon’s defense then came away with a stop on the next drive, as Alex Jenkins came up with a sack on third down, forcing a Warrior punt. Piketon would then pick up a pair of first downs to seal the victory.
Piketon head Coach Tyler Gullion earned his 100th career victory with the win.
Next up, the Redstreaks will travel to Oak Hill next Friday night to take on the Oaks.
