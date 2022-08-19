Buddy Wilson breaks free

Piketon sophomore running back Buddy Wilson makes a move to try and escape the reach of Goshen linebacker Craig McKinney. Wilson scored the first touchdown of the game, breaking a 28-yard run with 6:55 left in the first quarter of Friday night’s game.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

The Piketon Redstreaks opened up the 2022 football season with a come-from-behind victory over the Goshen Warriors.

After the Redstreaks’ defense forced a punt on the opening drive of the game, Piketon scored on their first possession when Buddy Wilson scored on a 28-yard touchdown run with 6:55 to go in the first quarter giving them a 6-0 lead. It would be a defensive battle the remainder of the half as the score would remain 6-0 going into the break.

