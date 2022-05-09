Postseason paths are set for the Pike County varsity baseball teams as sectional tournament action begins on Saturday.
Top seeds in this year's tournament went to Jackson (15-3) in Division II, Zane Trace in Division III (18-2) and Lucasville Valley (14-1) in Division IV.
In Division II, the ninth-seeded Waverly Tigers (11-8) will travel to eighth-seeded Circleville (10-10) on Monday, May 16 for a sectional semifinal game at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to top-seeded Jackson to face the Ironmen on Wednesday, May 18 at 5 p.m.
In Division III, the 12th-seeded Piketon Redstreaks (8-11) will open play at home on May 16 at 5 p.m. and host the 21st-seeded North Adams (5-10) Green Devils. The winner of that game advances to the sectional final at the home of the highest remaining seed on Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m. which could potentially be the fifth-seeded Wellston Golden Rockets.
In Division IV, the 18th-seeded Eastern Eagles (3-12) will travel to 15th-seeded Paint Valley (6-12) on Saturday, May 14 for a 12 noon sectional semifinal game. The winner of that contest advances to second-seeded Symmes Valley (13-1) on Tuesday, May 17 at 5 p.m.
Also in Division IV, the 19th-seeded Western Indians (3-9) will travel to 14th-seeded Waterford (8-12) on Saturday, May 14 at 12 noon for a sectional semifinal game. The winner of that contest advances to third-seeded Whiteoak (16-6) on Tuesday, May 17 at 5 p.m.
Complete brackets are attached to the online version of this story at newswatchman.com/sports .
