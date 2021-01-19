Shaking off Saturday’s loss to Wheelersburg that snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Waverly Lady Tigers, they returned to the basketball court Monday night and brought back a 59-41 triumph over the hosting Minford Lady Falcons.
Senior point guard Zoiee Smith had a strong game with a double-double of 27 points and 10 assists to go along with four rebounds and three steals. She was the only Lady Tiger to reach double figures.
Smith scored steadily throughout the game, putting up seven points in the very first quarter with a bucket, two free throws and a trifecta. Sarah Thompson added three points with a bucket and a free throw, while Michaela Rhoads hit a trey. Ava Little, Delaney Tackett and Paige Carter each had a basket. Waverly’s defense was working as well, with the Lady Tigers taking a 19-10 lead.
Continuing the pace, Smith scored nine of her team’s 16 points in the second quarter, having three buckets and a trifecta. Carli Knight provided a bucket and a free throw. In the post, Thompson and Kelli Stewart each had a basket. The Lady Falcons were limited to six points with all of those coming from Bella Reffit. At the half, the Lady Tigers led 35-16.
Coming out of the break, Smith generated seven more points in the third quarter, matching her first quarter production. Carli Knight added three with a foul shot and a bucket, while Carter had another basket. Going to the fourth quarter, Waverly led 47-28.
In the final quarter, Smith and Carter each added four points, while Knight and Thompson provided two each to finish the 59-41 win.
Behind Smith’s 27-point, 10-assist effort, Knight added eight points, five steals, three rebounds, and two assists. Carter had eight points and six rebounds. Thompson provided seven points and seven rebounds.
Additionally, Rhoads had three points and a steal. Little had two points and a rebound. Tackett generated two points, three steals and two assists.
For Minford, Livi Shonkwiller had 11 points, scoring nine of those in the second half. Ally Coriell provided 10 points, while Bella Reffit and Kynedi Davis had eight points each.
With the win, the Lady Tigers improved to 10-3 overall and 6-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Waverly will be back home to play Oak Hill Thursday evening.
WHS — 19 16 12 12 — 59
MHS — 10 6 12 13 — 41
WAVERLY (59) — Kelli Stewart 1 0 0-0 2, Carli Knight 3 0 2-4 8, Michaela Rhoads 0 1 0-0 3, Abbie Marshall 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 1 0 0-0 2, Delaney Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Zoiee Smith 7 3 4-4 27, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 3 0 1-2 7, Paige Carter 4 0 0-0 8, TOTALS 20 4 7-10 59.
MINFORD (41) — Bella Reffit 4 0 0-1 8, Kynedi Davis 4 0 0-0 8, Ally Coriell 4 0 2-2 10, Livi Shonkwiler 4 1 0-0 11, Addy Akers 0 0 0-0 0, Micah Thacker 2 0 0-0 4, Carly Thoroughman 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 1 2-3 41.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.