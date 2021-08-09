Newly-minted 2021 Shawnee State alum Chase Ward, who graduated in May following his tennis career at Shawnee State, has been named as the Mid-South Conference's male recipient of the Character First Award.
Throughout his time at Shawnee State, Ward has continuously showcased talents that are exceptional, as his 3.5 GPA and his more than 155 hours of academic credit indicate. Prior to attending Shawnee, Ward played tennis for the Waverly Tigers and graduated from Waverly High School.
However, with Shawnee State -- like many other institutions -- trying to pull off a season like none other, Ward's efforts and overall work ethic as a student were outstanding.
In addition to routinely showing up two hours prior to games and staying an hour after to help set up and break down equipment, Chase shot live streaming video for basketball, soccer, tennis and volleyball, was a stat spotter at basketball and volleyball games, and updated website biographies as well as the men's and women's tennis record books.
While taking on all of those tasks, Chase served as a student assistant for the tennis programs while playing as a No. 6 singles hand, became one of only three men's tennis players of sophomore or older eligibility on the roster to hold a 3.5 GPA or above, and was nominated to the Mid-South Conference's Champions of Character Team for men's tennis.
Ward's humility and kind nature also was felt by his fellow peers, as he was nominated for the honor of Homecoming King in the Fall 2020 semester, which ultimately went to Bailey Davis.
Ward will be relocating to Newberry, S.C. for a new role as a graduate assistant in the sports information department at Newberry College, a NCAA Division II program who competes primarily in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) and sponsors 24 collegiate sports. He will work under Newberry Sports Information Director Thomas Holland in his role while working to obtain his master's in sport administration.
