It will be a repeat trip to the Division II district tennis tournament for four Waverly Tigers, although they will be traveling to Ohio University this year instead of Shawnee State.
Waverly senior singles player Penn Morrison recently defended his sectional title and cruised into district competition as the top seed. Morrison only lost one game in his five-match run to the title. Teammate Mark Stulley played his way into the six-seed for the district tournament, after going 3-3 in the sectional.
In doubles, senior Waylon Lamerson and sophomore Caden Nibert defended their sectional title, winning for the second straight year. They won five straight matches as well.
District tournament matches begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
