CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, erased an early 3-0 deficit en-route to a season-opening 8-5 win over the Champion City Kings Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Kings (0-1) struck first, putting up three quick runs against Chillicothe (1-0) starter Jake Norris, who allowed three runs on two hits, walked one and struck out one over two innings. Nick Lallathin came on in relief of Norris, throwing four innings and only allowing one hit and one walk. Todd Bangston followed, holding the Kings scoreless for another two innings. Noah Kandel pitched the final inning, allowing a pair of runs on three hits, while walking one and striking one out.
Kade Wroot was the first Paint to collect a hit, singling in the second to start off his 3-4 night. Josh McAlister helped lead the offense for Chillicothe with a two-run triple in the bottom of the fourth, spearheading the five-run fourth inning for the Paints. Tim Orr started off the fifth inning with a double that was followed by another from Wroot. Hunter Klotz singled, scoring both.
Chillicothe added three more in the fifth, scoring on a Klotz single, a groundout by McAlister - his third RBI of the game - and a Cameron Bowen single, making it 8-3.
Champion City plated two runs in the ninth, capping the scoring at 8-5.
The Paints are home again Friday against the West Virginia Miners at 7:05 p.m. at VA Memorial Stadium.
