When two teams come together for a common good in front of a big crowd, it is a win-win situation for both of them.
Eastern entertained Western on the volleyball court Monday evening in the annual Volley for the Cure game, supporting the fight against breast cancer by raising funds for the Susan G. Komen Foundation through the Ohio High School Coaches Association. Crowd support was strong, and the two varsity teams put on a show with Western winning 3-1 over the hosting Lady Eagles.
Western has enjoyed a highly successful season, storming to a 14-6 record overall and 9-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I for second place. Eastern hasn’t been as successful, as the Lady Eagles began their first season in the larger school SOC Division II. However, when these two rivals get together, it is often a spirited competition. That was the case Monday evening. Western ultimately won 3-1 (23-25, 29-27, 25-7, 25-23).
“We brought in a total of $1,941 last night. We had such a great turn out, and I am so thankful for the 50-plus people we had who donated to make the night great! We totaled over 150 donated items including gift cards, gas cards, heaters and decorations. We guesstimate we had over $2,000 dollars worth of items donated,” said Eastern coach Chelsea Howard.
“I am so thankful for our Eagle community who come out every year to support this great cause. We have people who will go above and beyond to make this event run smoothly. I am thankful for the great support from the Western community as well. They bring great fans and are always a great support for this event. We couldn’t make it happen or run nearly as smooth if we didn’t have such a great community of support for Eastern volleyball.”
In summary, Eastern’s first set win of 25-23 gave the Lady Eagles plenty of momentum. They nearly took the second set, getting up to a 19-8 lead before Western made a huge comeback, rallying to the point of a 23-23 tie. Since volleyball sets must be decided by two points, the two teams traded serves and kills up to 27-27. Then Western freshman Kenzie Ferneau served the final two points with Carigan Haggy having the exclamation point kill to make it 29-27.
Western took that momentum and rode it into the third set, controlling it from start to finish to win 25-7. Yet, the Lady Eagles didn’t stop fighting. They took the lead at the start of the fourth set and held it most of the way by narrow margins. Ultimately, Western put the win away when Ferneau came up in the rotation again and delivered the final four points for the 25-23 win.
“Game-wise I think we came in great set one. We set that pace for the game and played our game. We had some errors that we shouldn’t have, but we played hard and fought point for point,” said Howard about her team.
“I’m proud of the way we fought back in set two after coming out flat to start the game. We picked up the pace about midway and fought all the way through those long rallies in extra points. We let our momentum go going into the last two sets and just gave up too many errors. We cleaned it up at times but couldn’t seal it off in the fourth.”
In the first set, Eastern took the initial point with a kill from Andee Lester. But Western bounced back to take the next four points, as Mea Henderson served to give her team a 4-1 edge. That sequence of trading short runs continued throughout the match. Eastern pushed back in front with a short serving run from Mackenzie Greene, 6-5. Then the two teams tied at 6 and 7 before another sequence of short runs began.
First the Lady Indians moved ahead 10-7 following kills from Chelsey Penwell and Mea Henderson during Carigan Haggy’s serve. The Lady Eagles then regained the advantage, 11-10, with Chloe Dixon serving. They tied at 12 and 13 before Eastern’s Skylar White fired across a pair of aces during a three-point run to make the lead 16-13. That gave the Lady Eagles the edge, and they didn’t trail again in the set.
Western recorded back-to-back points to pull within one, 16-15. But Eastern didn’t allow the Lady Indians to tie. Addison Cochenour provided a kill to give the serve to Andee Lester. She fired across three points to extend the margin to 20-15.
Eastern’s largest lead in the set, 22-16, came after senior Katie Newsome leveled a kill. Then Western made a push to rally. And after each short rally, Newsome provided a kill, winning the final four points to give her team the 25-23 win.
The second set saw the Lady Indians take the initial point and the early momentum. A trio of kills from Carigan Haggy and a short serving run from Kenzie Ferneau created a 9-3 Western lead. Eastern was able to get a combined block from Addison Cochenour and Chloe Dixon to stop the run, but the Lady Eagles couldn’t put together one of their own. The two teams traded points and short runs up to move the score up to 14-8 following a kill from Eastern’s Tiffany Burkitt.
Western followed with a five-point run, winning the next point to give Mea Henderson the opportunity to serve four more, 19-8. After each team exchanged a trio of points, Western had a 22-11 advantage.
Eastern’s rally began with the Lady Eagles winning the next point and giving the serve to Addison Cochenour. She followed with six straight points with the final three being aces to cut the lead to 22-18. Then Western’s Chelsey Penwell broke through with a kill.
Katie Newsome countered with the next kill for Eastern, giving the serve to Chloe Dixon for another run. Dixon served four straight points with Newsome and Lester providing kills to bring the set to a 23-23 tie.
Western’s Chloe Legg broke through with a kill to give her team the 24-23 edge. The Lady Indians needed just one more point to take the set. But Eastern’s Skylar White didn’t allow it to happen, providing the tip to tie it at 24. The teams tied at 25, 26 and 27. Then Western’s Kenzie Ferneau served the final two points with Carigan Haggy delivering the last kill to win 29-27.
The momentum Western gained with the win continued into the third set, as Chelsey Penwell started with a four-point serving run that included three aces. Eastern’s Skylar White then produced her team’s first point with a kill. Western followed with three more points to gain a 7-1 advantage.
The two teams traded points through the next several servers, moving up to a 12-5 Western lead with Chelsey Penwell and Mea Henderson providing kills for Western and Chloe Dixon adding one for Eastern. Then Lady Indian Chloe Legg served four in a row to put her team ahead by double digits, 16-5.
Eastern’s Skylar White had a kill on the next point, stopping the run briefly. Then Western’s Mea Henderson provided a kill to get the ball back for her team. Penwell followed with a serving run of six straight points, including three aces, to take a 23-6 lead. The Lady Eagles took one final point before Western finished the 25-7 win.
Starting the fourth set down 2-1, the Lady Eagles were determined to try to fight back into it, moving out to an early 8-4 lead behind kills and serves from Skylar White and Katie Newsome. In between, Western’s Jadah Pearson and Kenzie Ferneau won points at the net.
Once Carigan Haggy had the opportunity to serve for Western, the Lady Indians fought back into the set, briefly taking a 9-8 lead following a kill from Chloe Legg. The two teams tied at 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 before Eastern regained the lead. Andee Lester served a pair of points with Addison Cochenour providing a kill, giving Eastern the 22-20 advantage. At that point, Carigan Haggy gave Western another kill to get the serve back. Kenzie Ferneau fired across the final four points, using two more kills from Haggy to finish the set 25-23 and win the match.
“We weren’t meshing really well tonight in the last two sets, and Western is a team that never gives up,” said Howard. “We are going to use this to learn from and clean up these mistakes that haunted us at the game and use them to prepare for tournaments.”
Western’s play this season has provided plenty of excitement in the west end of Pike County.
“We got the No. 2 seed, which was amazing. We have a winning record and we are second in the league. I think we’ve made a lot of improvements that people may not have expected us to do,” said Western coach Jenny Wheeler.
“Our team bond is so good. During September, we had three to four games a week, so we didn’t have much time to get into the gym and practice as much. They are truly like a family and want to win for each other. That has kept them going.”
Wheeler, an Eastern graduate, knew what her Lady Indians would be facing.
“I knew Eastern was a great team after watching them last year (as an assistant coach). It looks like we will be facing them in the tournament, so I think that winning was a good motivation going into the post-season,” said Wheeler.
“I’m proud of my girls. They do all of the work. We’ve had to learn to overcome the hump when we get stuck. (Assistant coach) Dawn (Durham) and I can’t do it for them, but we can help them out.”
After playing at home Tuesday evening against East, Western will close out the regular season Thursday evening with a road game at New Boston. Then the Lady Indians will prepare for their post-season sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. to face the winner between Eastern and East. The Lady Eagles will play East at home on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. to decide which team will get to play Western.
