The Piketon Redstreaks returned home after being on the road last Friday. The Redstreaks battled with the visiting Unioto Shermans but would fall 36-6.

Unioto began the game with the ball at the 44 yard line. They would then cap off a 56 yard drive as Newton Hoops found Maddox Fox for an 18 yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with 9:07 in the first.

