The Piketon Redstreaks returned home after being on the road last Friday. The Redstreaks battled with the visiting Unioto Shermans but would fall 36-6.
Unioto began the game with the ball at the 44 yard line. They would then cap off a 56 yard drive as Newton Hoops found Maddox Fox for an 18 yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with 9:07 in the first.
Piketon began their first drive at the 42 yard line and moved the ball into Unioto territory but would be forced to punt. Unioto took a 14-0 lead with 5:56 in the first quarter when Hoops found Fox for a 53-yard touchdown.
Piketon moved the ball near mid field on their next drive but the drive would stall. On the first play of the second quarter Unioto scored on a 36 yard touchdown pass to take a 21-0 lead with 11:54 to go in the first half.
The Redstreaks started their next drive at the 38yardr line and would move the ball inside the 10 to the 8 yard line with just under eight minutes to go in the quarter. The Shermans then came up with the game’s first turnover and would take over at the 19.
Matt Griffin scored on a 94 yard touchdown run with 7:25 left in the opening half as Unioto took a 29-0 lead.
Piketon would start with the ball at the 21 yard line with 7:19 left in the half. Piketon then moved the ball deep into Sherman territory to the 8 yard line but Unioto would come away with a fumble recovery as the drive stalled.
Unioto would lead 29-0 at the half.
Piketon began with the ball to begin the second half but would turn the ball over once again. Unioto scored for their final time in the game on a 12 yard rushing touchdown taking a 36-0 lead.
Piketon would start their next drive at the 23. Quarterback Luke Gullion would hit Wayde Fout for a 60 yard gain to set up the Redstreaks for a first and goal at the 5. Three plays later Caleb Osborne scored from 2 yards out for a Redstreak touchdown with 4:00 left in the third cutting the lead to 36-6.
Unioto would drive deep into Piketon territory on their next drive but DJ Rapp came up with an interception, giving the Redstreaks possession. The Redstreaks would move the ball inside the 5 but would turn the ball over on downs with 8:00 left in the game.
The Redstreaks battled to the end but would fall short 36-6. Piketon is back in action next Friday as they travel to Bainbridge to take on the Paint Valley Bearcats.
