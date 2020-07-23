CIRCLEVILLE — Coming off the squad’s first year under new head coach Rachael Bailes, the Lady Trailblazers Volleyball program is set to grow to new heights in 2020. Powered by an experienced senior core of Dakotah Zaph, Brooke Mazzocca, and Autumn Paugh, the team will welcome in a large freshman class ready to make an impact.
Coming off a busy offseason, OCU has signed eight new faces to date. Despite losing key members from the 2019 graduating senior class, Coach Bailes believes the next group is ready to step in and continue the momentum.
“I’m very excited for our season, as I believe that we have grown a lot together over this past year. We have put in the work, we have great additions to our roster, and our culture continues to grow and strengthen everyday. I believe this fall schedule will reflect the type of team we are striving to be, as we go out and compete and learn our system and what we are all about in OCVB. “
The schedule for the Lady Trailblazers will look a little different in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio Christian will open its season on September 12th at home against University of Cincinnati Clermont, followed by one more home non-conference game against Salem International prior to opening River States Conference play.
After finishing 2019 with a 4-12 record in conference, the Lady Trailblazers will be eager to prove themselves. Ohio Christian will host seven RSC matchups, while traveling for nine. The team will honor the 2020 senior class on October 24th against Carlow University.
To stay up to date on all scheduling changes and COVID-19 related news, please follow us on Twitter (@OCUTrailblazers), Facebook (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers), and Youtube (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers).
