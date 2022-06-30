Wednesday evening offered some midweek racing action as Atomic Speedway featureed the heralded "Night the Stars Come Out."
Race classes included: Ohio Heating 410 Sprints - 25 entries; Kryptonite RaceCars Modifieds - 17 entries; and Holdren Construction Limited Late Models - 10 entries.
The following paragraphs include a summary of results.
OHIO HEATING 410 SPRINTS
A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 81-Lee Jacobs[2]; 2. 91-Cale Thomas[3]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[4]; 4. 59-Bryan Knuckles[16]; 5. 9-Ricky Peterson[7]; 6. 9G-Ryan Myers[11]; 7. 83X-Nate Reeser[13]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall[14]; 9. 08-Brandon Conkel[18]; 10. 4-Danny Smith[23]; 11. 24-Lee Haskins[24]; 12. 22-Cole Duncan[1]; 13. 28-Gray Leadbetter[25]; 14. 10-Justin Adams[21]; 15. A79-Brandon Wimmer[10]; 16. 15-Mitch Harble[22]; 17. 1B-Keith Baxter[19]; 18. 101-Lachlan McHugh[9]; 19. 22B-Ryan Broughton[8]; 20. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[5]; 21. 19-Trey Jacobs[12]; 22. 2-Nathan Skaggs[15]; 23. 5-Ben Webb[17]; 24. 4X-Cale Stinson[20]; 25. 5M-Max Stambaugh[6]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[2]; 2. 9-Ricky Peterson[1]; 3. 101-Lachlan McHugh[3]; 4. 19-Trey Jacobs[6]; 5. 91-Cale Thomas[4]; 6. 59-Bryan Knuckles[5]; 7. 1B-Keith Baxter[8]; 8. 15-Mitch Harble[7]; 9. 28-Gray Leadbetter[9]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5M-Max Stambaugh[2]; 2. 22B-Ryan Broughton[3]; 3. A79-Brandon Wimmer[5]; 4. 22-Cole Duncan[4]; 5. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]; 6. 5-Ben Webb[8]; 7. 4X-Cale Stinson[6]; 8. 4-Danny Smith[7]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[4]; 3. 9G-Ryan Myers[1]; 4. 83X-Nate Reeser[3]; 5. 2-Nathan Skaggs[5]; 6. 08-Brandon Conkel[6]; 7. 10-Justin Adams[7]; 8. 24-Lee Haskins[8]
Qualifying 1: 1. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 00:12.142; 2. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 00:12.646; 3. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:12.769; 4. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.787; 5. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 00:12.795; 6. 4-Danny Smith, 00:13.560; 7. 4X-Cale Stinson, 00:14.027; 8. 5-Ben Webb, 00:14.525
KRYPTONITE RACECARS MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21-Seth Daniels[6]; 2. 21T-Tyler Carpenter[1]; 3. 8L-Jimmy Lennex Jr[3]; 4. 97-Mitch Thomas[2]; 5. 99-Seth Chaney[8]; 6. 75C-Steve Clemmons[4]; 7. 2-Anthony Slusher[13]; 8. 10-Nathon Loney[5]; 9. 8-Dave Pinkerton[10]; 10. 3B-Blake Sheets[7]; 11. 1W-Brian Wilburn[11]; 12. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[9]; 13. 35C-Craig Christian[12]; 14. 21X-Jason Montgomery[14]; 15. (DNS) 11-Shawn Donahue; 16. (DNS) 33-Dallas Miller; 17. (DNS) 9R-JP Roberts Jr
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21T-Tyler Carpenter[1]; 2. 8L-Jimmy Lennex Jr[4]; 3. 10-Nathon Loney[2]; 4. 3B-Blake Sheets[5]; 5. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[3]; 6. 1W-Brian Wilburn[6]; 7. 2-Anthony Slusher[7]; 8. 11-Shawn Donahue[8]; 9. (DNS) 9R-JP Roberts Jr
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Mitch Thomas[4]; 2. 75C-Steve Clemmons[1]; 3. 21-Seth Daniels[3]; 4. 99-Seth Chaney[5]; 5. 8-Dave Pinkerton[8]; 6. 35C-Craig Christian[7]; 7. (DNS) 21X-Jason Montgomery; 8. (DNS) 33-Dallas Miller
Qualifying 1: 1. 21T-Tyler Carpenter, 00:14.803[7]; 2. 75C-Steve Clemmons, 00:14.881[2]; 3. 10-Nathon Loney, 00:14.896[8]; 4. 21X-Jason Montgomery, 00:14.900[6]; 5. 18C-Miles Cook Jr, 00:14.961[14]; 6. 21-Seth Daniels, 00:15.060[12]; 7. 8L-Jimmy Lennex Jr, 00:15.090[4]; 8. 97-Mitch Thomas, 00:15.102[10]; 9. 3B-Blake Sheets, 00:15.128[3]; 10. 99-Seth Chaney, 00:15.488[17]; 11. 1W-Brian Wilburn, 00:15.544[9]; 12. 33-Dallas Miller, 00:15.652[11]; 13. 2-Anthony Slusher, 00:15.776[15]; 14. 35C-Craig Christian, 00:15.816[13]; 15. 11-Shawn Donahue, 00:15.830[5]; 16. (DNS) 8-Dave Pinkerton, 00:15.830; 17. (DNS) 9R-JP Roberts Jr, 00:15.830
HOLDREN CONSTRUCTION LIMITED LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. C2-Corey DeLancey[1]; 2. B52-Bub Crum[2]; 3. 702-Kent Keyser[8]; 4. 2A-Matt Altiers[7]; 5. 21-Justin Carter[5]; 6. 14-Scott Wolfe[10]; 7. 90-Jarrod Cassley[6]; 8. 17R-Jesse Lyons Jr[4]; 9. 144-Austin Seelig[9]; 10. 34C-Pete Crum[3]
Qualifying 1: 1. C2-Corey DeLancey, 00:14.701[10]; 2. B52-Bub Crum, 00:14.868[9]; 3. 34C-Pete Crum, 00:15.034[5]; 4. 17R-Jesse Lyons Jr, 00:15.149[2]; 5. 21-Justin Carter, 00:15.573[3]; 6. 90-Jarrod Cassley, 00:15.732[1]; 7. 2A-Matt Altiers, 00:15.805[8]; 8. 702-Kent Keyser, 00:16.295[6]; 9. 144-Austin Seelig, 00:16.638[7]; 10. 14-Scott Wolfe, 00:16.845[4]
Up next at Atomic Speedway: On Saturday, July 9, Atomic Speedway will host its Non-Wing Jamboree, including BOSS Wingless Sprints, USAC D2 Midgets, Limited Late Models, and 305 Sprints.
