For area youth looking for the opportunity to try a new sport, the Pike County YMCA needs your input.
With the help of Pike County resident and Portsmouth West High School Swim Coach Eric Nichols, the YMCA has put together a survey to gauge interest in building a competitive and fun youth swimming team. They need feedback from the community to determine whether or not they will go through with this plan.
If a young person ages 6-18 and their family are seriously interested in participating in the program, they are asking the community to visit the Waverly YMCA Facebook page and complete the Swim Survey at: https://www.facebook.com/PikeCountyYMCA/
Some highlights about the program and season were listed by Nichols. They follow:
• Season is late October through mid-February/early March
• If we have enough interest, the Pike County Piranhas or Predators (TBD by the YMCA League) will start swimming this winter 2021-22.
• Coached by an experienced local high school swim coach with a caring and licensed staff
• Swim practice and some meets at our hometown pool, the Pike County YMCA
• Open to students 6-18
• Must be able to swim 50 meters without assistance to join the team; this is not swimming lessons.
• Team uniform cost is approximately $40.
• Practice will be after school for no more than 1.5 hours
• There will be approximately three practices per week with one swim meet per week.
• A $16 monthly YMCA membership fee is required and other expenses will be kept to a minimum.
• Meets are in Chillicothe, Washington Courthouse, Lancaster, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Ashland, Kentucky, and other local cities.
• Qualifying swimmers can represent the YMCA at state and even national levels.
Swimming provides numerous health benefits, according to swimming.org. It offers a full body workout, is great for general well-being, de-stresses and relaxes, burns calories, lowers the risk of diseases, supports the body, increases energy levels, and provides exercise without a sweat.
For more information, contact the Pike County YMCA at (740) 947-8862.
