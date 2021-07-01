YMCA pool

The Pike County YMCA pool could be home to a fun and competitive youth swimming team in the near future if there is a enough interest.

 By Julie Billings/News Watchman

For area youth looking for the opportunity to try a new sport, the Pike County YMCA needs your input.

With the help of Pike County resident and Portsmouth West High School Swim Coach Eric Nichols, the YMCA has put together a survey to gauge interest in building a competitive and fun youth swimming team. They need feedback from the community to determine whether or not they will go through with this plan. 

If a young person ages 6-18 and their family are seriously interested in participating in the program, they are asking the community to visit the Waverly YMCA Facebook page and complete the Swim Survey at: https://www.facebook.com/PikeCountyYMCA/

Some highlights about the program and season were listed by Nichols. They follow:

• Season is late October through mid-February/early March

• If we have enough interest, the Pike County Piranhas or Predators (TBD by the YMCA League) will start swimming this winter 2021-22.

• Coached by an experienced local high school swim coach with a caring and licensed staff

• Swim practice and some meets at our hometown pool, the Pike County YMCA

• Open to students 6-18

• Must be able to swim 50 meters without assistance to join the team; this is not swimming lessons.

• Team uniform cost is approximately $40.

• Practice will be after school for no more than 1.5 hours

• There will be approximately three practices per week with one swim meet per week.

• A $16 monthly YMCA membership fee is required and other expenses will be kept to a minimum.

• Meets are in Chillicothe, Washington Courthouse, Lancaster, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Ashland, Kentucky, and other local cities.

• Qualifying swimmers can represent the YMCA at state and even national levels.

Swimming provides numerous health benefits, according to swimming.org. It offers a full body workout, is great for general well-being, de-stresses and relaxes, burns calories, lowers the risk of diseases, supports the body, increases energy levels, and provides exercise without a sweat. 

For more information, contact the Pike County YMCA at (740) 947-8862. 

